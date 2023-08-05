 Skip to main content
OES hosting fire season town hall

  • District 4 Supervisor's Office News release
The El Dorado County Office of Emergency Services will hold its fire season town hall Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the El Dorado County Sheriff's Offic…

Porch fire spreads, burns neighboring home

  • Mountain Democrat staff
A porch fire at a Los Santos Drive home in Cameron Park early Monday morning jumped to a neighboring home, damaging the attic and exterior, ac…

Business Spotlight: Rey Mimosa
Business Spotlight: Rey Mimosa

Diners in El Dorado County hungry for a delicious and filling breakfast or lunch have a fantastic new option. Rey Mimosa in Cameron Park’s Bur…

Fast flying
Fast flying

  • CLaRue

Congratulations to El Dorado Hills resident Shawn Britton, who earlier this year won the 59th annual Hayward Air Rally. Britton was a first-ti…

Brooks finds victory lane
Brooks finds victory lane

  • Gary Thomas
Nineteen-year-old Landon Brooks captured his second career winged sprint car victory at the 18th-annual Mark Forni Classic Saturday. 

Volunteers ready to help shoppers rummage
Volunteers ready to help shoppers rummage

  • Ladies Society of St. Patrick Catholic Church
For the 85th year, the Ladies Society of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Placerville holds its annual rummage sale. Back in 1938, a loaf of bread cost 10 cents and a gallon of milk was 82 cents. Just imagine what the prices were for the items that sold at the first sale.

