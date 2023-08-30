west slope foundation logo

The recent wildfire in Maui, Hawaii, has been a scary wake up call. The disaster that happened in the town of Lahaina was not something the residents ever expected to happen to them and a situation no one wants to find themselves in.

The West Slope Foundation has developed an eight-part Disaster Preparedness Workshop that begins in September and is free to the community. The goal of this four-session workshop is to give those who attend the peace of mind that comes from knowing they will be ready the next time a disaster strikes. 

