The recent wildfire in Maui, Hawaii, has been a scary wake up call. The disaster that happened in the town of Lahaina was not something the residents ever expected to happen to them and a situation no one wants to find themselves in.
The West Slope Foundation has developed an eight-part Disaster Preparedness Workshop that begins in September and is free to the community. The goal of this four-session workshop is to give those who attend the peace of mind that comes from knowing they will be ready the next time a disaster strikes.
For El Dorado County residents the Maui fires hit close to home in the wake of the 2021 Caldor Fire. Many of those who the West Slope Foundation came to the aid of in the weeks following recounted how they were at a loss as to what to do, even though residents throughout the county are well aware that wildfires are going to happen.
When developing the workshop, West Slope Foundation organizers wanted to both stress the importance of a disaster plan and also create a learning experience that was fun, practical and result oriented. The workshop is not your typical powerpoint-oriented workshop.
Participants will work through nine thought-provoking activities and receive more than 60 unique handouts. This includes easy-to-use checklists that will walk them through the steps to follow during an evacuation and the days that follow. Instructors will include West Slope Foundation staff and seven local experts in the field of disaster management.
Participants will be given tasks to do at home, which is a lifesaving investment of time. The participants will have their own disaster plan by the end of the workshop.
West Slope Foundation's first workshop series, which will be repeated three times a year, was earlier this summer.
The next Disaster Preparedness Workshop will begin with two sessions Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. The final two sessions will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15.
The Saturday sessions are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Sunday sessions are from 1-5 p.m. Workshop organizers advise participants that to get the full benefit of the workshop, they must attend all four sessions.
The location for the workshop is the Firefighter’s Hall, 7060 Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset, across from Fire Station 38.
