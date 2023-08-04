While aging is inevitable, it doesn't mean you can't do so with grace and style. For many seniors hoping to look and feel their best, there are plenty of options, from the clothing they wear to products they use every day. Choosing more "stylish" safety accessories is one way to go.

To improve quality of life and inspire confidence, Medline, a leading provider of consumer medical products, teamed up with Martha Stewart to introduce the Martha Stewart Home Comfort Care Collection. The line of design-inspired safety and mobility products combines sophisticated design and dependability to help those who use them look and feel their best.

