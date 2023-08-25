George was surprised to discover the selling price of a small home in his neighborhood, so he sent me the following email: “I know prices are out of control but has the world gone nuts?”
Increasing home prices have surprised many longtime homeowners. While the long-term appreciation rate for California homes has been positive, our market often experiences unpredictable highs and lows. Like a rollercoaster ride, it can be unpredictable and often creates anxiety for both buyers and sellers.
Looking back, the median selling price for a home in El Dorado County in August 2007 was $504,000. Four years later it was $265,000. This month the county’s median selling price is $600,000. There was no home appreciation between 2018 and 2019 when the median price of a county home stayed at $495,000.
The next year, however, prices jumped to $525,000 and then went nuts the following year, increasing $95,000 to $620,000.
The demand for California homes and the shortage of inventory has created the wealthiest homeowners ever. The average homeowner’s equity is more than $300,000. However, our high home prices, about double the national average, is excluding a generation from homeownership. The California Association of Realtors reports only 16% of California households can afford to purchase the $830,620 median-priced home. Buyers have paid whatever the price to live here confident prices will increase further. They could be right but their numbers are declining.
Historically, California has been a destination state. It was where everyone wanted to live. The state’s population growth dating back to the Gold Rush has always exceeded the housing available.
The demand for housing and regulatory limits on new developments drove up prices. The 2008 Great Recession changed that. California was one of the hardest hit states. A record number of foreclosures and lost jobs sparked the beginning of a migration. For the first time, more folks were moving out of state than moving to California from other states.
That was OK according to many economists, who assured us the people leaving were the less educated and lower-income earners who didn’t contribute all that much to our economy.
The 2019 U.S. Census was a wake-up call when it reported there was 0% increase in California’s 2018 population. This was a bit more troubling. The pandemic accelerated the demand for homes driving prices up, but it also drove more folks out of the state. According to the most recent U.S. Census, California has experienced a decline in population for the third straight year. More troubling is the out-of-state migration isn’t only low-income wage earners. There is evidence the folks leaving are some of the state’s wealthiest.
A recent study of IRS data found that $340 million in 2021 tax revenue collection transferred out of California to other states. The state’s Legislative Analysis Office attributes California’s declining state revenue and a $25 billion state budget deficit to its loss of higher wage earners. The most recent state and federal tax revenue numbers confirm that both high and average-income earners have relocated to other states. The most popular, according to the IRS data, are Florida, Texas and Arizona.
Perhaps the declining population is a short-term phenomenon and will reverse itself in a few years. If so, an increasing population will continue to put pressure on home prices. If the declining population continues, the best appreciation years for California homes will be behind us. Future population projections are not optimistic.
In 2015 the state Department of Finance projected the state’s population would reach 50 million by 2060. Last month its revised projections showed no increase in population through 2060. During the last two years, 700,000 more people moved out of state than moved in. The department is projecting state tax revenue will remain virtually unchanged for the foreseeable future.
The loss of a few hundred thousand Californians for a couple of years isn’t likely to have an immediate impact on home prices. However, if it continues, future sellers will face a much different market than those who have already sold their homes and left the state.
Research firm California Community Poll conducted a survey in June that found 4 in 10 Californians are considering moving out of state. If 10% of survey respondents actually left that would certainly solve our housing shortage.
Declining population comes at a bad time. There are other factors that will affect the immediate and long-term housing demand. Mortgage rates, now above 7%, are at a 20-year high. Typically, when rates go up, home sales go down. The higher interest rate environment is likely to be with us for the foreseeable future.
The Biden administration's war on fossil fuel will continue pushing up the cost of energy and consumer products. Inflation may have taken the summer off but will return this fall. The Federal Reserve will respond. Interest rates will go higher.
California is a land of superlatives. It’s no mystery why millions of people have wanted to move here over the past 200 years. That could be changing. Survey results tell us why. The high cost of housing is at the top of the list. A declining population isn’t a good option for creating affordable housing.
Ken Calhoon is a real estate broker in El Dorado County. He can be reached for questions and comments at ken@kencalhoon.com.
