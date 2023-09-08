According to the National Association of Realtors, the number of first-time homebuyers is the lowest since it began tracking the data 40 years ago. That’s because there are fewer homes for them to buy. It is unlikely there will be a significant market price correction, increasing the number of entry-level homes, and more unlikely California builders will build entry-level homes. What is likely is the opportunity for homeownership is closing for first-time homebuyers.
The median selling price for an El Dorado County home in August was $605,000. There were 200 sales and two-thirds sold within 30 days with sellers receiving 100.58% of their asking price. A year ago there were 221 sales with a median selling price of $609,000 with sellers receiving 99% of their asking price. Prices are holding their own but sales are 30% less than last year.
Year-to-date sales are down because there continues to be a shortage of inventory. Homeowners won’t sell because they are handcuffed to their low interest mortgage. With 3% and 4% mortgage rates, county sales were 50% higher. When there is a shortage of existing homes for sale, new construction normally fills the void. That’s not happening because high development costs keeps the median listing price of new county homes at $950,000. We don’t have a shortage of buyers; we have a shortage of inventory in a price range the median-income family can afford.
In El Dorado County the median yearly household income is about $90,000. That’s not enough to buy the county’s $600,000 median-priced home. A $90,000 income with today’s 7% mortgage will qualify buyers for a $450,000 home, provided they have a 20% down payment, no car loans, no student loans and no outstanding credit card balances. Assuming buyers meet those requirements, there are only a handful of homes to choose from.
Homebuyers searching El Dorado County’s listings will find 30 three-bedroom, two-bath homes priced less than $450,000. The majority are listed in Pollock Pines or Kyburz. If buyers searched in Placer County they would find only six homes priced less than $450,000 and in affordable Sacramento County only 6% of the county’s listings are affordable to median income families.
Entry level buyers are facing an unprecedented combination of obstacles, including the highest mortgage rates in 22 years, a minimum selection of homes and home prices increasing faster than their wages.
Typically, when mortgage rates increase at a rapid pace, prices pull back or hold. When there is rapid price appreciation, sellers decide to take advantage of their good fortune and the number of listings increase. When inflation erodes earnings and savings, the demand for housing declines. The Federal Reserve has based its economic philosophy on those previous assumptions. While the Fed has been somewhat successful in its battle against inflation by increasing rates, it has not had the expected results on the real estate market.
The Fed has increased rates at the fastest pace in 40 years and, contrary to expectations, home prices continue to rise. Wages are not keeping pace with inflation which should decrease the demand for housing; yet demand remains strong. The number of listings should have increased with a 25% appreciation rate over the last three years; yet sellers are staying put. This is the housing environment that first-time buyers find themselves in.
The social and economic benefits of homeownership have been well documented. Ownership is the path to wealth creation for most Americans. Homeownership is the foundation of stable communities and a dependable tax base. To encourage ownership, the government provides homeowners with tax benefits and has established favorable mortgage opportunities for homebuyers, including low and no down payment loan programs. These housing programs have assisted millions of families over the last 75 years to achieve homeownership and they continue to work where there are affordable homes for sale. Tax and financing incentives are meaningless, however, unless there are homes that working families can afford to buy.
The absence of entry-level housing is transitioning California from a state of homeowners to a state of non-owners who are controlling the politics of housing. The political ground has shifted. California has dozens of tenant rights organizations advocating for more government rental assistance, free legal advice and protections from rent increases. Single-family zoning has been eliminated, allowing the building of multi-family rentals. New laws streamline building accessory dwelling units and multifamily housing. Billions of taxpayer dollars are spent for rental housing assistance.
Meanwhile, entry-level families trying to find a home to buy have few advocates. There are no advocacy groups lobbying for building more affordable single-family homes. No one is under political pressure to bring down prices or cap price increases. Instead, every new housing development receives neighborhood opposition and every year state and local governments increase the costs of building new housing, placing it further out of reach for homebuyers.
California needs a million single-family homes priced less than $500,000. Currently that’s 3% of what’s for sale in the state. Closing off the opportunity of homeownership to median income earning families is not acceptable. There are few things in life more important than this opportunity.
(1) comment
The doom and gloom regarding the housing market will not improve as long as dems are in power in the Dist.of Corruption (aka Wash.DC) and we continue to have a dem such as Beijing Joe as El Presendente. Unfortunately, we, who posses common sense and logic will have to suffer under the thumb of the marxist dems in this state since they are so deeply entrenched under the concrete dome in SacraDeMento. The housing market under our last great President, Donald Trump, was very good for buyers and sellers, thanks to low interest rates, low inflation, low gas prices, higher wages and earnings for 401Ks. The crime rate was lower thanks to a southern border that was actually enforced, unlike the wide open one we have today, complements of Beijing Joe and the dems.
