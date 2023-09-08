Ken Calhoon

Ken Calhoon

According to the National Association of Realtors, the number of first-time homebuyers is the lowest since it began tracking the data 40 years ago. That’s because there are fewer homes for them to buy. It is unlikely there will be a significant market price correction, increasing the number of entry-level homes, and more unlikely California builders will build entry-level homes. What is likely is the opportunity for homeownership is closing for first-time homebuyers. 

The median selling price for an El Dorado County home in August was $605,000. There were 200 sales and two-thirds sold within 30 days with sellers receiving 100.58% of their asking price. A year ago there were 221 sales with a median selling price of $609,000 with sellers receiving 99% of their asking price. Prices are holding their own but sales are 30% less than last year. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

The doom and gloom regarding the housing market will not improve as long as dems are in power in the Dist.of Corruption (aka Wash.DC) and we continue to have a dem such as Beijing Joe as El Presendente. Unfortunately, we, who posses common sense and logic will have to suffer under the thumb of the marxist dems in this state since they are so deeply entrenched under the concrete dome in SacraDeMento. The housing market under our last great President, Donald Trump, was very good for buyers and sellers, thanks to low interest rates, low inflation, low gas prices, higher wages and earnings for 401Ks. The crime rate was lower thanks to a southern border that was actually enforced, unlike the wide open one we have today, complements of Beijing Joe and the dems.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.