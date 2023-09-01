Ken Calhoon

It wasn’t that many years ago when most of my clients who were selling their homes in El Dorado County purchased another one right here. Their new purchase was likely newer, bigger and nicer but located within a 15-mile radius of where they currently lived. I had clients that moved from Sacramento or the Bay Area to El Dorado County but never from here to there. Selling here and relocating out of state was rare. 

That has changed. Over the last three years nearly every seller I have represented has sold their home and purchased another but not in El Dorado County or anywhere else in the state. Their new homes are in Austin, Gig Harbor, Boise, Tampa, Grants Pass and Reno. They have relocated as far north as Sequim, Wash., and as far south as Port St. Lucie, Fla. They were all longtime California residents, financially secure and had family and close friends here. 

