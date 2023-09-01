It wasn’t that many years ago when most of my clients who were selling their homes in El Dorado County purchased another one right here. Their new purchase was likely newer, bigger and nicer but located within a 15-mile radius of where they currently lived. I had clients that moved from Sacramento or the Bay Area to El Dorado County but never from here to there. Selling here and relocating out of state was rare.
That has changed. Over the last three years nearly every seller I have represented has sold their home and purchased another but not in El Dorado County or anywhere else in the state. Their new homes are in Austin, Gig Harbor, Boise, Tampa, Grants Pass and Reno. They have relocated as far north as Sequim, Wash., and as far south as Port St. Lucie, Fla. They were all longtime California residents, financially secure and had family and close friends here.
Initially I thought this was an unusual coincidence that so many of my clients were moving so far away but after talking with other agents and reviewing the tax assessor information, there’s evidence a large majority of county sellers are moving to another state.
Selling a home and moving long distances is unusual. According to a study by the National Association of Realtors, the average distance folks move when they sell their home and buy another is 10 to 15 miles. Californians must be setting relocation distance records. Last year 350,000 Californians left the state.
There are a plethora of reasons to sell and leave California. However, there are also many reasons to stay. No place is perfect. I pretty much knew the different reasons my clients were leaving California. They loved living in El Dorado County but were disappointed with state policies, regulations and politics that have led to high taxes, high cost of living and a burdensome regulatory environment for business. What I didn’t know was how my friends and past clients were adjusting in their new states. Did they miss California? Did they have any regrets? What unexpected issues did they encounter?
My research assistant Vicki and I traveled more than 2,000 miles this summer in our RV visiting with past clients who had relocated to different states. I wanted to know if they had found the paradise they were expecting and what unexpected issues they encountered. Their opinions may be of interest to anyone considering moving out of California.
“The people and their politics are much more progressive than I expected. My MAGA signs keep disappearing from my front yard.”
Carol moved from El Dorado County to Portland. She had been active in the Republican Party and a Donald Trump supporter. She missed her conservative network and told us that she was considering moving again to Roseburg, Ore., where 70% of the small town’s population are registered Republicans.
“Damn property taxes are too high.”
Jim and Betty left their home in El Dorado Hills three years ago and moved to Salem, Ore. They miss their Proposition 13 property tax protection. Property taxes in most other states will be higher. Property assessments are based upon yearly market valuations. There is no Prop. 13 protection holding value in place.
“It took us longer to find a home that we could afford. We had sticker shock at the high home prices here.”
I had helped Mark and Roma buy their first home in Loomis and 25 years later sell their last one in Placerville. They moved to Gig Harbor, Wash., where they rented for a year before finding something suitable.
Back in the day, Californians selling their home could easily find another one in a nearby state for half the price. Those days are gone. Relocating Californians have driven up home prices in many popular destinations. The median selling price for a home in the state of Washington is $575,000 and $500,000 in Oregon.
“Our biggest regret is leaving our 3% mortgage behind.”
Bob was a FedEx driver who relocated from Diamond Springs to Reno. The home he purchased was less than the one he sold but his house payment remained the same with the higher mortgage interest rate. Unless paying cash for another home, mortgage rates are now in the 7% range. Last August they were 5%.
“We miss our family.”
Bob and Becky have a lovely home in Boise but are already thinking they made a mistake in leaving their family and friends in Shingle Springs. Moving to a new community may seem like an exciting new adventure but often friends and family left behind feel deserted. A severed close relationship may not heal easily.
“We didn’t expect so much rain.”
Don and Susan sold their home in Somerset after the Caldor Fire in south county and moved to Newport, Ore. Newport is a pleasant coastal village but 70 inches of rain each year isn’t unusual.
“We didn’t expect all the tourists and lake traffic.”
Dick and Jane moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they purchased a small home on the lake expecting a tranquil retirement. Often when moving to a desirable recreational destination, weekends and holidays are congested with tourists.
Nearly everyone agreed the move was costlier than they anticipated, they should have done more research before buying and they missed family and close friends.
Ken Calhoon is a real estate broker in El Dorado County. He can be reached for questions and comments at ken@kencalhoon.com.
