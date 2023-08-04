Ken Calhoon

Ken Calhoon

There were 170 homes that closed escrow this July in El Dorado County. The median selling price was $610,000. A year ago there were 200 sales for the same month with a median sales price of $634,000. Year to date there have been 1,085 county home sales with a median selling price of $639,000. Last year through July there were 1,650 sales with a median price of $676,000. Year-to-date sales are down by 34% and the median price has declined by 5.5%. 

The county’s real estate market is holding up well considering what’s happened to mortgage rates over the past year. Last July the rates for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was slightly below 5% and today the rates are pushing 7%. Based upon declining inflationary numbers, the Federal Reserve will likely pause increasing interest rates for the balance of this summer but don’t expect the Fed to start lowering rates. That ship has sailed. If inflation stays under 3% we will be in a holding pattern on interest rates through fall. 

(1) comment

Mary James
Mary James

Thanks for sharing.

With that said, an apples to apples comparison factoring in the square footage of the home and the square footage of the lot would be much more useful than mean/median selling price.

Report Add Reply

