There were 170 homes that closed escrow this July in El Dorado County. The median selling price was $610,000. A year ago there were 200 sales for the same month with a median sales price of $634,000. Year to date there have been 1,085 county home sales with a median selling price of $639,000. Last year through July there were 1,650 sales with a median price of $676,000. Year-to-date sales are down by 34% and the median price has declined by 5.5%.
The county’s real estate market is holding up well considering what’s happened to mortgage rates over the past year. Last July the rates for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was slightly below 5% and today the rates are pushing 7%. Based upon declining inflationary numbers, the Federal Reserve will likely pause increasing interest rates for the balance of this summer but don’t expect the Fed to start lowering rates. That ship has sailed. If inflation stays under 3% we will be in a holding pattern on interest rates through fall.
One reason we have fewer sales this year is because there are fewer listings. Currently there are 500 homes listed with a median listing price of $735,00. That’s about half the number that would normally be on the market during July and 25% less than last year. One of every four county listings is priced over $1,000,000 while one in five is priced under $500,000.
The least expensive home sale last month in the county closed at $177,000. It was an all-cash sale for a 1950s fixer with 784 square feet of space in Pollock Pines. The most expensive sale was $2.6 million for a 3,000-square-foot home above Folsom Lake with a 2,800-square-foot garage. It also was an all-cash sale and was on the market for only two days. There have been 162 sales of homes this year in excess of $1 million and 24 sales in excess of $2 million.
El Dorado Hills was the most active community for sales last month. About one-third of all county sales were in EDH with a median selling price of $969,000. Other more active communities were Cameron Park with a median selling price of $645,000, Placerville with a median selling price of $495,000 and Pollock Pines at $438,000.
With our county’s median selling price $200,000 below the statewide average, we will remain a preferred destination for folks seeking refuge from congestion, crime and higher housing costs of larger cities. During the last three years our real estate market has survived a pandemic lockdown, the highest inflation rate in 40 years and mortgage rates that climbed at warp speed. The real estate reset for our county is likely over. We have reached the bottom and should see a gradual increase in property values and a gradual increase in inventory.
Homebuyers are finally accepting a higher mortgage rate environment. They were in shock and awe for a year and in denial for another but have finally accepted that the only thing worse than paying above 6% for a mortgage is paying above 7% or not having a home and watching prices continue to creep up.
According to California Association of Realtors President Jennifer Branchini, “California’s housing market has improved since winter and appears to have found its footing as sales declined at the slowest pace in over a year.”
Last week Zillow released its housing economic forecast predicting national home prices will rise 6.3% over the next 12 months and 48 of the nation’s 200 largest housing markets will see increases of 7% or greater. Zillow, however, is usually more optimistic than other housing economists on future pricing predictions. Moody’s and Morgan Stanley think U.S. home prices have a little more to give up and CoreLogic thinks prices have bottomed out but will not see any significant gains during the slower fall and winter months.
California is different. Despite high housing prices and mortgage rates, there will most always be more demand than inventory. We will experience short-term setbacks as we did during the Great Recession but in the long-term, California home prices will continue to outperform the rest of the country.
The biggest change in the future will be an increase in inventory. It will not exceed the demand but there is going to be a lot more of it. Homeowners who have been thinking about selling but haven’t because they have a mortgage rate below 4.5% will finally decide moving out of state is more attractive than staying married to a low mortgage rate. Seniors and retirees will be the first wave to leave. Their children and grandchildren have already moved to states with more affordable housing. The California exodus will accelerate.
July will likely be the most active sales month this year. Sellers who have been thinking about selling should call their agent before fall when fewer buyers are looking to buy. Buyers may find more opportunities this fall and winter but should not expect lower mortgage rates or home prices. There is a greater chance that interest rates will increase again in the next six months than the Fed lowering them.
Ken Calhoon is a real estate broker in El Dorado County. He can be reached for questions and comments at ken@kencalhoon.com.
Thanks for sharing.
With that said, an apples to apples comparison factoring in the square footage of the home and the square footage of the lot would be much more useful than mean/median selling price.
