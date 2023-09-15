Living Room AI

Before and imagined. Have trouble visualizing? New AI technology from REimagine Home by Stylerod lets you upload a photo like this living room, above, and virtually remodel it, as the below image shows. For a small fee (10 photo downloads cost $19), prospective homebuyers or homeowners can instantly envision what a home could be. Photo courtesy of REimagineHome.ai

Think Geek Squad meets The Property Brothers. At the National Association of Realtors iOi Summit last month in Miami, innovators, futurists, investors and real estate professionals got together to chat like chatbots about PropTech. That’s the hip insider term for “property technology.”

You are going to be so cool when you finish reading this, so stay with me.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.