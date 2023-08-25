Makeyourhomeworkforyou

Plan ahead, tap into resources available to you and look into installing ADA-compliant but stylish updates that make your home work for you for years to come. 

Courtesy photo of Peerless Faucet 

"Aging in place" (aka independent living) is the phenomena of older adults remaining in their homes as they age, rather than relocating or moving into an institutional setting.

In fact, about 75% of 50-plus-year-olds would like to stay in their current homes or communities for as long as possible, compared to about half of 18- to 49-year-olds, according to AARP. With age, lifestyle needs change and if staying in your home is important to you, you may have concerns about getting around your home or getting simple tasks done, including personal care.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.