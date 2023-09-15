Pleasant Valley Chevron expands reach with U-Haul partnership U-Haul Sep 15, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save U-Haul Co. of California is pleased to announce that Pleasant Valley Chevron signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Placerville community.Pleasant Valley Chevron at 4412 Pleasant Valley Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks.Normal business hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (530) 644-5182 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Placerville-CA.Pleasant Valley Chevron owner Rajesh Mahindroo is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Pleasant Valley County.U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945.During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer.These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS.Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Computer Science Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Buckeye is new battlefield over 'transphobic' parental notification policy Cameron Park man locked up for sexual abuse Things get a little too hot at former Taco Bell Oxnard Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor Explains Doors closing for first-time Golden State buyers Local Events
