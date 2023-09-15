A few weeks ago I received a call from a local attorney who asked about a listing I had earlier this year. He wanted to know if the sellers were aware that the property had a foundation problem and, if so, did they disclose the issue to me or the buyer. The attorney and his clients did not feel I had any liability but would be calling me as a witness to testify in their arbitration proceeding against the sellers for their failure to disclose a significant property defect.
As a court-certified expert witness and former broker/owner of a large regional real estate agency, I have likely spent more time in court and arbitration proceedings than some attorneys. Eighty-five percent of civil lawsuits get settled prior to a trial. It’s rare that awarded damages from a property defects claim exceed the litigation cost. I suspected this claim would be settled. I knew the sellers were guilty of fraud based upon concealment of a known property defect. I was their agent until I was fired.
“Cancel my listing.” The seller told me. “I’ll get someone else who will look out for my interest and if you say anything I will have my attorney sue you for any damages.”
I was looking out for the seller’s interest. He was my principal and as his agent I had a fiduciary responsibility to act in his best interests. The law of agency requires that agents have the obligation of obedience, loyalty, disclosure, confidentiality, accounting and reasonable care and diligence. It was the “obedience” and “confidential” obligations that my client felt I had breached.
Last spring the Crooks noticed some settling issues with one side of their hillside home. They called a contractor who, after looking at the problem, referred the homeowners to an engineer who prepared a report that revealed the winter’s heavy rains had created a drainage channel under a portion of the foundation, eroding soil and sinking the back side of the house. Rather than addressing the problem, the Crooks repaired the damaged sheetrock, replaced the buckled window trim and trimmed the doors that wouldnot close.There were no visible settlement issues when they called me to list the home.
A week into my new listing I was meeting a painting contractor who needed access to the home while the sellers were out of town. While leaving, a neighbor approached me asking about the listing price and neighborhood values. During our conversation he asked if the Crooks had their foundation problem fixed? “What problem?” I asked. When I confronted my clients about the issue, they told me not to be concerned. No, they were not planning to address the drainage issue and instructed me not to disclose it.
Now we had a problem. Typically, agents are prohibited from revealing confidential information discovered during or following the termination of a listing. The intent of the law is to not weaken the principal’s bargaining position if it were revealed. Examples include, revealing a lower price, other than the listing price, the seller would accept, sharing with a prospective buyer or another agent that the seller is “anxious,” “behind on their mortgage” or revealing the accepted price on a prior offer that fell through. Confidentiality, however, does not apply to the agent’s obligation to reveal material facts concerning the condition of the property.
The duty of obedience requires the agent to follow the instructions of their principal and to act in accordance with their client’s wishes. However, the duty of obedience does not include an obligation to obey an unlawful instruction such as a request to discriminate or misrepresent the condition of the property.
I explained the seller's disclosure obligations, the potential consequences of their concealment and my obligation to disclose known property issues. That was when I was terminated and canceled the listing. A few weeks later the property was listed by another agent. Did I have an obligation to call the new listing agent and reveal my information? Perhaps the future buyer would discover the settling problem during their inspections. But what if they didn’t?
As a professional courtesy I reluctantly called the new listing agent and explained that there may be an undisclosed issue and she may want to discuss it with her clients. Her response was that this was none of my business. A month later I saw the home was reported as a closed sale. I assumed the drainage problem had been resolved and felt a bit of resentment and remorse that I lost a client. Perhaps I could have handled things differently.
It now appeared the property issue wasn’t discovered. Likely because the buyers didn’t have a home inspection. Fortunately, when the sellers discovered that I would be called as a witness they settled the claim against them.
Each year there are more than 250,000 civil complaint filings in California Superior Courts where the plaintiff is seeking in excess of $25,000 in damages. There are likely more arbitration proceedings. After breach of contract, failure to disclose a property defect is the most frequent complaint involving real estate lawsuits.
