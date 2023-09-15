Ken Calhoon

Ken Calhoon

A few weeks ago I received a call from a local attorney who asked about a listing I had earlier this year. He wanted to know if the sellers were aware that the property had a foundation problem and, if so, did they disclose the issue to me or the buyer. The attorney and his clients did not feel I had any liability but would be calling me as a witness to testify in their arbitration proceeding against the sellers for their failure to disclose a significant property defect. 

As a court-certified expert witness and former broker/owner of a large regional real estate agency, I have likely spent more time in court and arbitration proceedings than some attorneys. Eighty-five percent of civil lawsuits get settled prior to a trial. It’s rare that awarded damages from a property defects claim exceed the litigation cost. I suspected this claim would be settled. I knew the sellers were guilty of fraud based upon concealment of a known property defect. I was their agent until I was fired. 

