Aug. 14 the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors unanimously approved purchasing 15 generators.
Four bids were received to supply the backup generators.
The lowest bid from Bay City Electric was $1,343,129. Second lowest was Big Valley Electric at $1,401,000.
What senior civil engineer Liz Carrington did was split the bids in accordance with which of the two low bidders had the best individual price for different sites.
Low bidder Bay City had the lowest bid for 11 sites and Big Valley was the lowest bidder for four sites.
Sorting the generators costs this way resulted in a total cost of $941,465.
The 15 generators and later bids for installation and electrical hookup will be covered by funds that ultimately came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, totaling $3.5 million. EID allocates 25% of the costs from water and wastewater funds.
Carrington estimated $3.3 million to connect the generators and include them in the district’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system (SCADA).
Generators for several recognizable water pump stations include Union Mine, Arrowbee and Rancho del Sol lower pump station.
EDH water plant pump problems
The El Dorado Hills Water Treatment Plant has nine pumps that send treated water to two different elevation zones. Three of the pumps were in bad enough shape when inspected that one was sent out for repair at a cost of more than $18,000.
Replacements have been ordered for the other two. One will arrive in March 2024, before the plant begins operation for the summer. EID General Manager Jim Abercrombie authorized the first replacement at $70,000.
Replacing the third pump and motor will cost $83,000, with delivery in May 2024. That figure includes $3,000 for a crane for the second and third pump installation, $3,000 for capitalized labor and $68,560 for the pump and motor.
The recommendations came from Bill Petterson, drinking water operations and maintenance supervisor. The EID board unanimously approved.
All pumps and motors come from Granite Bay-based G3 Engineering, the sole provider in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.