Tabatha Walker, left, and R.W. MacNeil have helped lead the way for Grizzly Flat residents looking to file claims against the U.S. Forest Service for what they lost to the Caldor Fire. They both hope the claims may lead to a better understanding of how their town was left to burn in 2021. Mountain Democrat photos by Odin Rasco
Tabatha Walker's put up brochure boxes to help distribute copies of Standard Form 95 for Grizzly Flat residents to pick up as they passed by her house.
Some Grizzly Flat residents have been staying in trailers and camper vehicles on their property, unable to afford rebuilding homes lost in the Caldor Fire.
“I dreamed of living in the mountains for 20 years. It took me quite some time to get up here. The day I walked onto this property, it felt like home — I had never felt like that until I was here. This community took me under their wing and helped me survive the first two winters up here,” Tabatha Walker recalled. She lived in her Grizzly Flat home for four years and then it was gone overnight — reduced to cinders like more than 400 other homes in the area by the 2021 Caldor Fire.
Though “severely underinsured,” Walker was able to pull the money together from a year of work to afford a rebuild and moved into her new home a month ago. Many other "Grizzlies," such as longtime resident R.W. MacNeil, have been less fortunate — left with empty properties with little to no hope of rebuilding the homes they lost.
Walker and MacNeil — who goes by Mac — joined with Jon Jochem, another Grizzly Flat resident, to lead a local effort to file a series of tort claims against the U.S. Forest Service. The claims, filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act, enumerate individuals' losses from property damage and personal injury caused by the wildfire, alleging that insufficient forest management by the USFS was a significant contributor to the destruction of 221,835 acres of land and more than 1,000 buildings.
Information included in the basis for the Standard Form 95 claims lines out how the Grizzly Flat Fire Safe Council completed 1,559 acres of fuel treatment between 2006-2021, while the Forest Service treated less than 1,000 acres in the same time — significantly less than the 7,000 acres of National Forest System land identified as needing treatment by the Trestle Forest Health Project.
The trio has worked hard to spread the word about the claim process, attempting to contact all Grizzly Flat residents who remained in the area and reaching out to as many former residents displaced by the fire they could find. Walker leaned on her real estate toolkit, putting up a post near her home with plastic sleeves full of claim forms for passers-by to pick up. The trio also held workshops, providing instructions and help for those who wanted to file a claim.
By the Aug. 16 filing deadline — two years to the day since the Caldor Fire swept through Grizzly Flat — more than 40 Grizzlies had submitted Form 95 claims, according to Walker. The claims amount to the first step on the road to a potential class action lawsuit, according to Jochem. The Forest Service has six months to respond to the claims filed by the deadline; if it does not, it will be considered a constructive denial and open the door for the filing of a federal lawsuit. Though an exact figure is unclear at this time, Jochem estimates the class action claim would amount to around $50 million.
For many involved in the work that may lead to an eventual lawsuit, the hope is Grizzlies will finally get an answer to the question that has lingered in their minds since the morning they found out their town was gone — "How could this happen?"
Jochem has filed multiple Freedom of Information Act requests with the Forest Service, to which he has received no reply; he shared his hope is that the truth about decisions made in the early days of the Caldor Fire would finally be known when a lawsuit begins. Walker and MacNeil agreed, adding they felt the Forest Service had not communicated the situation clearly with residents and evacuation orders came so late some had only moments to leave their homes.
"They said Aug. 14, 'There is a little fire at Omo Ranch.' The 15th, 'there's still a little fire, don't worry.' Aug. 16, 'Well, there's still a little fire at Omo Ranch and it's threatening Leoni Meadows.' Then that night, the wind shifted," MacNeil recalled, looking back to the days before his hometown was burned off the map. "We didn't think they would just let the town burn. They came to my house and said I had to leave right now — I left my cats behind in my house."
Though the push to get as many fellow Caldor Fire victims to file as they could went well, Walker, Jochen and MacNeil remained somber as they talked about their situation.
"We do a lot of crying around here. It just happens, especially when talking about what happened,” Walker said as she wiped away tears. “We have a get-together and potluck planned for tomorrow, to celebrate filing the Form 95s and to mark two years since the fire. But I don’t know if many people will actually show up. Everyone from around here just feels so defeated.”
According to census information, Grizzly Flat had an elderly population more than double the averages for California and the U.S., with triple the percentage of households relying on Social Security income prior to the Caldor Fire. With limited funds available paired with fire insurance rapidly increasing in costs, many lost coverage and were left with nothing after the wildfires swept through the town.
Though El Dorado County has extended the period of time residents are allowed to stay in trailers to 2026, many do not see themselves able to afford rebuilding in that amount of time.
“I’m 75 years old,” MacNeil said. “People say, ‘Well, you can start over.’ But that’s bullshit. Where’s the money going to come from? I don’t expect to see anything from this in my lifetime.”
