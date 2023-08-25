“I dreamed of living in the mountains for 20 years. It took me quite some time to get up here. The day I walked onto this property, it felt like home — I had never felt like that until I was here. This community took me under their wing and helped me survive the first two winters up here,” Tabatha Walker recalled. She lived in her Grizzly Flat home for four years and then it was gone overnight — reduced to cinders like more than 400 other homes in the area by the 2021 Caldor Fire. 

Though “severely underinsured,” Walker was able to pull the money together from a year of work to afford a rebuild and moved into her new home a month ago. Many other "Grizzlies," such as longtime resident R.W. MacNeil, have been less fortunate — left with empty properties with little to no hope of rebuilding the homes they lost.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.