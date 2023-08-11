Residents have until Aug. 17 to provide written comments before El Dorado County drafts an environmental impact report for the proposed Town and Country Village development project in El Dorado Hills.
The EIR will evaluate impacts of the proposed development such as air quality, biological resources, water quality, noise and wildfire potential.
The county issued a notice of preparation for drafting the EIR in mid-July. Located north of Highway 50 east of Bass Lake Road on 60.5 acres, the property consists of a project development area and a program study area.
Proposed structures inside the project development area, which are the northernmost and southernmost parts of the land consisting of just over 30 acres, include two five-story hotels, a three-story event center with two restaurants and a 7.9-acre portion of land with residential and employee mixed cottage housing of 112 units.
The project would be annexed into the El Dorado Irrigation District for water via approval from the El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission and the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation (EID gets its water from Folsom Lake.)
Public and private sewer systems are also being considered, along with a stormwater drainage master plan. A bike path bridge crossing is being considered for Bass Lake Road that would connect to a park-and-ride west of Bass Lake Road.
The program study area consists of 30.3 acres and may be used for senior housing units, hotels, medical facilities, town homes, retail shops and cottages.
A change in Bass Lake Hills Specific Plan land use would allow for 15.1 acres of multi-family residential housing and about 12 acres of commercial land use, which would include 150 units of senior housing, 200 apartment and condominium units and 90,000 square feet of commercial use. Some 3.2 acres of open space is designated in the program study area of the Bass Lake Hills Specific Plan.
Residents have taken it upon themselves to give suggestions and state their concerns over the implications of the project. The El Dorado Hills Area Planning Advisory Committee held two scoping meetings Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 for the public to provide comments and ask questions that will be addressed in the final environmental impact report.
On Aug. 9, comments from the public via Zoom concerned testing for asbestos at the development site, if the project will be able to meet electrical demands, increases in noise and lighting and if EID will be able to keep up with water demands.
“Almost every summer we have mandatory restrictions, which tells me EID can’t meet current demands, so how will they meet current demands with this development?” asked El Dorado Hills resident John Bagdanov.
In another comment from the public, Mickie Smith suggested the development would further encumber traffic in the area.
“Our family has been in the area for a long time and Bass Lake Road is becoming more congested and dangerous,” Smith said. “It is going to overload the area and I don’t know if we are able to handle it.”
Those wishing to make their comments known can do so by 5 p.m. Aug. 17; contact El Dorado County Senior Planner Corinne Resha at 2850 Fairlane Court, Building C or by email at TownAndCountryElDorado@edcgov.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.