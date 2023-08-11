Residents have until Aug. 17 to provide written comments before El Dorado County drafts an environmental impact report for the proposed Town and Country Village development project in El Dorado Hills.

The EIR will evaluate impacts of the proposed development such as air quality, biological resources, water quality, noise and wildfire potential.

