Personnel from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, El Dorado County Fire Protection District and the Placerville Police Department salute during a 9/11 event held at El Dorado Adventist School Sept. 11.
El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauf speaks to a crowd of El Dorado Adventist School students about the importance of recognizing events such as the 9/11 suicide terrorist attacks against the United States by al-Qaeda to the United States resulting in thousands of deaths and shook the entire nation. Local law enforcement officers and firefighters were present during the program at the adventist school and were honored by its students and staff.
El Dorado Adventist School students listen on with their American flags during the annual 9/11 remembrance program held at the school in Placerville Sept. 11 morning. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
Sixth grade El Dorado Adventist School students Azriella Ramirez (left) and Ally Hiroshima (right) present the flag during the school's 9/11 remembrance program. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
First responders got to go home with some goodies and drawings made by the students of the El Dorado Adventist School on Sept. 11 morning. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
