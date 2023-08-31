A structure fire on N Circle Drive in Diamond Springs quickly spread to a wooded hillside tonight, leading to temporary evacuations for multiple neighborhoods before the blaze's forward progress was stopped.
Smoke rising from a burning barn was initially spotted on wildfire detection cameras at around 5:45 p.m., according to information on the Watch Duty app. The fire spread to one-half acre of vegetation close to the structure and moved uphill into dense trees and brush.
A full wildfire response was deployed, with crews from multiple agencies including the Diamond Springs-El Dorado and El Dorado County fire protection districts, Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit and the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians. Heavy equipment, including a bulldozer was sent to the fire line to establish a fire break.
The initial call for mandatory evacuations along Pleasant Valley Road was given at 6:11 p.m., with El Dorado County Sheriff's Office deputies going door to door along Fowler Lane, encouraging residents to pack up and relocate. The intersection of Highway 49, Fowler Lane and Pleasant Valley Road was closed down; EDSO deputies manually directed traffic away from the area.
In addition to a sizable ground response, air units including helicopters and air tankers aided in the response. Air attack communication indicated the fire had been encircled by fire retardant by 6:22 p.m., and that two spot fires had merged into one.
As the fire continued to grow, further evacuations were announced for residents of Carlson Way and Toyon Drive. Incident command announced at 6:48 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was halted at a size of 8 acres; as of press time, the fire has not been fully contained.
The barn, part of a property owned and operated by Carry Concealed Weapons of California — a concealed weapons trainer in El Dorado County since 1987 — was completely destroyed by the fire, but no other nearby structures were damaged. The owner, Rob Charny, declined to comment to the Mountain Democrat.
Jeff Michel, a firefighter with Cal Fire, said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries from the fire have been reported as of press time.
