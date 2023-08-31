A structure fire on N Circle Drive in Diamond Springs quickly spread to a wooded hillside tonight, leading to temporary evacuations for multiple neighborhoods before the blaze's forward progress was stopped. 

Smoke rising from a burning barn was initially spotted on wildfire detection cameras at around 5:45 p.m., according to information on the Watch Duty app. The fire spread to one-half acre of vegetation close to the structure and moved uphill into dense trees and brush.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.