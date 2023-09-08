Riders line up to take turns dropping into the dirt track and jumps at the Old Depot Bike Park in Placerville after the park's official opening Wednesday evening. Mountain Democrat photos by Isaac Streeter
Young cyclists can't wait to hit the track as El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauff and District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas cut the ceremonial ribbon to open Old Depot Bike Park.
Jumps at the park allow riders to get plenty of air.
Riders spin along the Old Depot Road asphalt pump track.
Attendees of the Old Depot Bike Park opening were sure to bring their bicycles.
A rider tests out a particular unorthodox bicycle known as a "skateboard" on the paved pump track.
A jump on the dirt track gives a BMX rider a lift.
Present for the Old Depot Bike Park opening celebration Wednesday evening were El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauf, El Dorado County Parks Manager Vickie Sanders, El Dorado County District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas and dozens of cyclists ready to shred the new facility.
"We'd like to give a deep thanks to our outdoor enthusiasts and community partners who kept this dream alive," Thomas said. "(They) continue to give their time and their resources to make our parks, trails and outdoor amenities possible, which in turn makes El Dorado County vibrant and compelling."
It wasn't long after the ceremonial red ribbon hit the concrete that riders were rolling through the jumps of El Dorado County's newest park.
The park was among hundreds of public projects in contention for Proposition 68 funding. Of those, Old Depot and 61 others were selected. Old Depot became just the fifth of these projects to be completed across the entire state, according to a California State Parks Department representative who attended the event.
Old Depot Bike Park is located just off Missouri Flat Road at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville.
