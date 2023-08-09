Bureau of Land Management California State Director Karen Mouritsen, center sitting down, signs the decision record for the Statewide Wildland-Urban Interface Fuels Treatment Programmatic Environmental Assessment, with six staff members and/or partners who assisted with the project. Photo courtesy of BLM
The Bureau of Land Management is taking an ambitious and coordinated approach to accelerate fuels reduction projects on public lands with high wildfire risk throughout California and northwest Nevada. Tuesday’s signing of the Statewide Wildland-Urban Interface Fuels Treatment Programmatic Environmental Assessment will streamline plans to protect communities, reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.
The assessment conducted a broad analysis across 930,000 acres of public lands. As local communities and the BLM identify wildfire concerns, the new streamlined fuels treatment plans will permit on-the-ground work to begin in a matter of months. This will allow BLM to treat an anticipated additional 20,000 acres of public lands each year.
The plan covers 44 counties in California, including Amador, El Dorado, Placer and Sacramento; and two counties in northwest Nevada: Douglas and Washoe. Projects under this program may begin as soon as this fall.
“This plan helps reduce the intensity, severity and spread of wildfire near communities that border public lands managed by the BLM,” said BLM California State Director Karen E. Mouritsen. “Through partnerships with local and state agencies we will prioritize and coordinate fuels treatments to protect people, property and vital infrastructure.”
Under this plan, fuels treatment projects will be coordinated across land ownerships to provide the best results for communities, creating a landscape-level network of strategic fuels treatments and breaks within the wildland-urban interface.
To learn more about the assessment visit the BLM NEPA Register at bit.ly/BLMassessment. For more general information contact BLM's Central California district office at (916) 941-3101.
