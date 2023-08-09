BLM wildfire strategy

Bureau of Land Management California State Director Karen Mouritsen, center sitting down, signs the decision record for the Statewide Wildland-Urban Interface Fuels Treatment Programmatic Environmental Assessment, with six staff members and/or partners who assisted with the project. Photo courtesy of BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is taking an ambitious and coordinated approach to accelerate fuels reduction projects on public lands with high wildfire risk throughout California and northwest Nevada. Tuesday’s signing of the Statewide Wildland-Urban Interface Fuels Treatment Programmatic Environmental Assessment will streamline plans to protect communities, reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.

The assessment conducted a broad analysis across 930,000 acres of public lands. As local communities and the BLM identify wildfire concerns, the new streamlined fuels treatment plans will permit on-the-ground work to begin in a matter of months. This will allow BLM to treat an anticipated additional 20,000 acres of public lands each year.

