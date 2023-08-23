“The next sheriff that has to even think about what we went through isn’t born yet.”
Former El Dorado County sheriff John D’Agostini uttered this conviction to close his speech Saturday morning to a crowd of community members in front of what has now been named the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility.
Donning a buckle showcasing the years he served and a cowboy hat, D’Agostini spoke before the unveiling of a sign for the building, which could be seen glistening in the mid-morning sun as it was revealed. The signage was placed high on the sheriff's headquarters to left of the main entrance at 200 Industrial Drive.
“I’m still very overwhelmed and extremely humbled by this, because I don’t believe that any single person deserves what we’re here for today,” D’Agostini said. “I want to thank everybody … all of you deserve this as much as I do right now.”
D’Agostini’s 12 years of service as El Dorado County’s sheriff has also been immortalized on a plaque near the main entrance.
“Sheriff’s D’Agostini’s leadership and commitment to the county, our communities and his staff resulted in many accomplishments. Of the greatest, the public safety facility,” reads the plaque's gold lettering.
If he had it his way, every person who works at the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and every community member's name would be engraved somewhere on the foundation of the public safety facility.
“In order for something of this magnitude to happen, is to start the conversations for everything to move forward,” D’Agostini recalled telling his undersheriff during the process. “It wasn’t me, the (Board of Supervisors) or staff. It was the community that had to make it happen. Without the community support, we would not be here today.
“It was the community that got the ear of the board members that convinced them to vote yes," he continued. "It was the community that helped to steer the design and longevity (of the facility). It was the community that made this all happen.”
As D’Agostini passed the badge onto now Sheriff Jeff Leikauf earlier this year, District 2 Supervisor Geroge Turnboo brought forth the idea of renaming the facility in D’Agostini’s honor. The board voted 3-2 in favor of the action.
The community, then and now, was less divided in honoring the man who spearheaded the EDSO's magnum opus. Meandering politically and financially, D’Agostini became the main instrument in a band of people who worked to see the construction of the facility through, a process started in 2011. The $68 million sheriff’s campus, considered the largest capital project in the county’s history at the time, was finished in 2019, complete with an evidence building, a special operations and training facility, a shooting range and a morgue.
Previously EDSO had operated out of a handful of smaller county-owned properties.
In addition to guiding the county to construct a new EDSO headquarters, it was noted his dedication to law enforcement and public safety were all admired by those he worked with and the community at large, including Sheriff Leikauf.
“I know there were many who took part in the process of this one-of-a-kind, beautiful facility and the place that we get to call home, but this campus and the heavy lift that it would take to get it done had to start with an idea or a dream,” Leikauf said. “In my 33 years with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office I know others along the way who had the same dream or idea of a new facility, but the main reason we’re all standing here today is because it took someone with a determined mindset, a thought process that plays out at a higher elevation than the norm, that could maneuver and put the chess pieces in place and someone who most importantly sees a project of this magnitude through to completion.”
That leadership involved working many hours during D’Agostini’s 12-year time as sheriff, oftentimes over holidays, vacations and nights, according to his wife Janine.
“Public safety has no brakes — crime and bad things happen 24/7 and John dedicated his life to keeping this and other communities safe. I think he set a pretty good precedent on that,” Janine told the crowd. “John, from the bottom of our hearts, from the kids, our entire family and all of our friends, we couldn't be prouder of how hard you worked as El Dorado County sheriff. You deserve this honor so much.”
Additionally D’Agostini was presented with a proclamation honoring his service from Lauren Hernandez, district director for Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil and an additional plaque from Turnboo.
“The public safety facility is a state-of-the-art building, which will prepare the Sheriff's Office for decades to come, and for that reason we honored Sheriff D’Agostini by naming the public safety facility after him,” Turnboo added.
Former Supervisor Brian Veerkamp, who served during the bulk of D’Agostini’s time as sheriff, shared with the crowd what it was like to work with the now retired sheriff to get the public safety facility approved, which proved difficult, but he praised D'Agostini's persistence.
“I'm just so proud to have been a member of this team that put this together,” Veerkamp commented. “But again, it was driven by the man we're gonna honor today, his family, as well as his team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.