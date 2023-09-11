Buckeye Union School District's monthly board of trustees meeting Wednesday evening became the newest battlefield in a culture war being waged across the state.

As multiple districts state and nationwide discuss or enact parental notification policies meant to establish protocol regarding communication to parents when students express mental health concerns, many groups have raised their voices in opposition, calling the policies transphobic. The debate stems from what is considered a "mental health concern," with some arguing students questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation would fall into the category, same as depression or suicidal thoughts. Though the wording in such policies differs from one district to another, they typically include language that requires schools to notify parents if a student requests to be identified by a different name or set of pronouns that do not align with the sex listed on their official records. These notifications would occur even if students do not give permission to the school to do so.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

RD
RD

In small communities such as ours, it is difficult to keep secrets between school personel and parents. The State Education Code requires a lot from teachers and administration to notify parents of a plethora of things that occur on school grounds. Parents are encouraged to participate in a wide variety of ways, including as classroom assistants. Keeping things from parents, like the state legislation wants to do with our Education Code, has no way in being successful. When a child is experiencing a mental health crisis, the teacher and administration should refer the child to a school counselor. It is not the teacher's role to discuss sexual identies with these young children, and play "I've got a secret" with the parents. Since the argument has been made here in the past that "gender dysphoria" can be a warning sign for self harm and suicide ideology, this should not be a responsibility of the teacher or administrator to handle by themselves. Most likely, by the dynamics of the family unit, the parents are aware of the dysphoria. It is odd that we are even having this discussion about the sexualization of other parent's children and that teachers are considered to be the chosen ones to keep secrets from parents.

Report Add Reply
Phil Veerkamp
Phil Veerkamp

John E Savage writes, " There are many trans youth that have been kicked out of their homes for being who they are."

How many County wide? State? National?

How many?

Report Add Reply
John E Savage
John E Savage

Schools should be a place where all students feel safe. Students should be able to have a relationship of trust with their teachers. Bringing Culture War issues into our schools for political reasons is wrong. A child should have the sort of relationship with their parents that they feel safe in being themselves at home. Sadly, many trans students do not have that feeling of safety at home. There are many trans youth that have been kicked out of their homes for being who they are. Schools should not put a students safety at risk by outing them to hostile parents.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.