The El Dorado County GOP's Chairman Todd White and District 1 representative Kelley Nalewaja delivered a presentation proposing the school district adopt a parental notification policy similar to one recently enacted by the Chino Valley Unified School District. The policy has been a hot-button issue, with the state attorney general filing a complaint to stop its enactment.
Blake T., a trans man, explained how he knew trans friends who had themselves been made homeless when outed to unsupportive parents. Blake expressed his concern that the policy presented by the El Dorado County GOP would lead to similar problems for students.
Joren Ayala-Bass, father of an eighth-grade student, spoke against the policy, calling it "rooted in bigotry."
Buckeye Union School District's monthly board of trustees meeting Wednesday evening became the newest battlefield in a culture war being waged across the state.
As multiple districts state and nationwide discuss or enact parental notification policies meant to establish protocol regarding communication to parents when students express mental health concerns, many groups have raised their voices in opposition, calling the policies transphobic. The debate stems from what is considered a "mental health concern," with some arguing students questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation would fall into the category, same as depression or suicidal thoughts. Though the wording in such policies differs from one district to another, they typically include language that requires schools to notify parents if a student requests to be identified by a different name or set of pronouns that do not align with the sex listed on their official records. These notifications would occur even if students do not give permission to the school to do so.
A recent parental notification policy enacted by the Chino Valley Unified School District in July has proved a flashpoint for the debate, as Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a legal complaint against the district in San Bernardino County Aug. 28, seeking a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the policy. Bonta claimed the policy enabled the "forced outing" of transgender and gender nonconforming kids.
“It presents students with a terrible choice,” the attorney general said at a news conference in Los Angeles. “Either walk back your rights to gender identity and gender expression, to be yourself, to be who you are, or face the risk of serious harm. Mental harm, emotional harm, physical harm.”
Looking to Chino Valley's policy as a potential model for one to be used locally, representatives from the El Dorado County GOP delivered a presentation on parental notification to the Buckeye board Wednesday evening. EDC GOP Chairman Todd White and District 1 representative Kelley Nalewaja presented their case for such a policy to a packed house; all seating options were taken before the meeting began, leading to a crowd lining the walls of the Buckeye Union School District board room in El Dorado Hills and even spilling outside the entry door.
"We're here about accountability and the conservative values in El Dorado County," Nalewaja said. "We've had an overwhelming amount of conversations about where we are today with our children and our mental health policies. We're here today to start a conversation — this will take many meetings, workshops and legal counsel but we're here to invite the conversation to start between the school district and parents."
White and Nalewaja explained the thought process behind their suggested policy, saying parents are already supposed to be notified for a litany of circumstances, from if a child may participate in a field trip or a survey, to if their faith is covered as a topic of discussion and potential challenge in class. In the face of a post-COVID-19 mental health crisis, concerns regarding students' mental health require more attention than ever, Nalewaja explained. The policy proposed, in addition to notification to parents regarding gender-related concerns, parents would be told when their student expressed suicidal feelings, issues of bullying or thoughts of self harm.
"We're not here to target out one part of mental health," Nalewaja emphasized. "We're not talking about the school 'outing' children."
"We're not starting a culture war here," White added.
When addressing concerns the state may start a legal challenge against a potential policy enacted by the school, White claimed the attorney general's complaint lacked legal footing and that he could not stop the wave of schools adopting similar policies.
"This is California, and this is El Dorado County; I'm expecting some friction," White said. "The attorney general can't take us all on. They are playing politics with our children. I expect that if you pass the policy, the attorney general will not like you, but I would take that as a compliment."
White and Nalewaja's presentation was met with many approving cheers and applause from the crowd but the response was far from unanimous, with many taking their turn at the podium during public comment to express their opposition to the potential policy.
"This policy from Chino Valley is rooted in bigotry," said Joren Ayala-Bass, father of an eighth-grade student. "Forcibly outing students, the statistics speak for themselves. Our trans students are precious and they don't need to change."
One speaker, Frank Porter, started his career in education in the Buckeye district before taking administrative roles in the valley.
"In my time I've noticed that many of the conflicts that come before the superintendent and the board are often more about adult agendas than student concerns," Porter shared. "This policy would put teachers in the position of being gender police and I don't think you want that."
Linda Columbo, a community member and great-grandmother, emphasized her belief the policy was necessary.
"There should be no secrets kept from parents," Columbo said. "When they're here, they shouldn't be indoctrinated. This is really serious."
Speaking from his personal experience as a trans man, Blake T. explained the dangers he saw as a probable result if the policy were to be adopted.
"I agree that parents have their rights, and I also believe that students deserve their rights as well," Blake, who asked their last name not be published due to their identity as a trans person in the county. "I've had friends who have ended up homeless because they did not have supportive parents. If you are going to be putting students in a situation that will no longer keep them safe, you are not supporting students, which should be your main focus as a school."
Statistics were shared during the comments, including data from National Institute of Health studies that indicated trans youth show rates of suicidal thoughts and attempts more than four times higher than the average.
Discussing the presentation after the comment period had closed, the board raised questions regarding the legal and operational impacts such a policy may have, ultimately providing direction to Superintendent David Roth and staff to do additional research on the subject. The board expressed interest in holding a study session once other potential policies and more information had been obtained.
Board member Jon Yoffie shared his concern the policy was one that had potential pitfalls.
"Unfortunately, home is not a safe place for every student," Yoffie said. "And we don't know which ones. I don't want a kid going into a situation that's not right; but as a parent, I obviously would want to know about my student at school. Additionally, unlike Chino Valley, this is a K-8; the practical application of this policy, I think, is very small."
While the Buckeye district's staff dives deeper into the matter, more schools in the region may soon follow suit, according to White.
"We have been in communication with four school districts — El Dorado Union High School District, Rescue, Gold Oak and Mother Lode. We plan to go to every school in the county and get these policies in place," White told the Mountain Democrat.
In small communities such as ours, it is difficult to keep secrets between school personel and parents. The State Education Code requires a lot from teachers and administration to notify parents of a plethora of things that occur on school grounds. Parents are encouraged to participate in a wide variety of ways, including as classroom assistants. Keeping things from parents, like the state legislation wants to do with our Education Code, has no way in being successful. When a child is experiencing a mental health crisis, the teacher and administration should refer the child to a school counselor. It is not the teacher's role to discuss sexual identies with these young children, and play "I've got a secret" with the parents. Since the argument has been made here in the past that "gender dysphoria" can be a warning sign for self harm and suicide ideology, this should not be a responsibility of the teacher or administrator to handle by themselves. Most likely, by the dynamics of the family unit, the parents are aware of the dysphoria. It is odd that we are even having this discussion about the sexualization of other parent's children and that teachers are considered to be the chosen ones to keep secrets from parents.
John E Savage writes, " There are many trans youth that have been kicked out of their homes for being who they are."
How many County wide? State? National?
How many?
Schools should be a place where all students feel safe. Students should be able to have a relationship of trust with their teachers. Bringing Culture War issues into our schools for political reasons is wrong. A child should have the sort of relationship with their parents that they feel safe in being themselves at home. Sadly, many trans students do not have that feeling of safety at home. There are many trans youth that have been kicked out of their homes for being who they are. Schools should not put a students safety at risk by outing them to hostile parents.
