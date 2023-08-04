Diners in El Dorado County hungry for a delicious and filling breakfast or lunch have a fantastic new option. Rey Mimosa in Cameron Park’s Burke Junction shopping center serves tasty meals and friendly smiles.
Owners Maria Cruz and her husband José Reynoso opened the eatery this past April — their first restaurant together though, Maria shared, José has many years of experience in the industry. He’s at home in the kitchen, whipping up mouth-watering bacon cheeseburgers (Maria’s favorite) and scrumptious omelets.
“We all worked together (on the menu),” Maria said. Rey Mimosa is a real family affair with Maria’s son, daughter and brother-in-law also working at the restaurant.
As the name implies, the mimosa selection is impressive. These delightful drinks, along with hearty breakfast options and satisfying lunches, have impressed customers lucky enough to stop by for a meal.
“My breakfast burrito — chorizo and eggs — lasted two meals, breakfast and dinner,” boasted diner Barbara Steinberg on social media. “Mike’s breakfast of biscuits and gravy with bacon, eggs and house potatoes was a feast! Loved the pot of coffee delivered and left on the table. We wish you only great success!”
"All of our breakfasts were hot, fresh and tasty," reviewed another satisfied diner. "They also provide an urn of hot coffee at your table. We can't wait to try their lunch menu!
“I like when we are busy and the customers leave happy,” Maria said, adding that she and her staff already recognize some regulars. “Every day it’s going better.”
José agreed, adding his thanks to the community for embracing the family-owned restaurant. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
