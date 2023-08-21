CAO at COC luncheon

El Dorado County's newly appointed Chief Administrative Officer Tiffany Schmid takes questions from the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce members Aug. 16 at Cameron Park Country Club.

Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian

El Dorado County's new Chief Administrative Officer Tiffany Schmid took questions from members of the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce last week on topics ranging from economic development to county governance.

Schmid briefed chamber members on her history living in El Dorado County, lauded her family (notably her daughter, who practices mixed martial arts), detailed her work experience and expressed her love for equestrianism before turning it over to attendees of the chamber monthly business luncheon at the Cameron Park Country Club clubhouse. 

