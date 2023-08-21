El Dorado County's new Chief Administrative Officer Tiffany Schmid took questions from members of the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce last week on topics ranging from economic development to county governance.
Schmid briefed chamber members on her history living in El Dorado County, lauded her family (notably her daughter, who practices mixed martial arts), detailed her work experience and expressed her love for equestrianism before turning it over to attendees of the chamber monthly business luncheon at the Cameron Park Country Club clubhouse.
The first of these questions — what are one of the biggest challenges the county faces?
Schmid replied that state legislation passed down to the local level can involve interests that conflict with the rural character of El Dorado County. She said oftentimes unfunded mandates are left to county governments to impose fees to effectively implement.
"We are the ones that are left holding the bag to implement things, then we have to ask for money from our constituency to implement those things, often with little influence, and it doesn't always fit," Schmid added. "That legislation comes down and gets spread across the county departments and it just continues to layer, causing budgetary, service and political issues because it frustrates people."
Taxpayer's Association of El Dorado County President Carol Louis questioned if Schmid would have an open-door policy during her tenure as CAO and asked if she would make sure all department heads and elected officials would make public presentations before the county's Board of Supervisors on how they operate and what their budget entails.
"Anyone who knows me and has worked with me knows I'm extremely open and accessible," Schmid replied.
Schmid also noted each department head's ability to opt-out of presenting to the board and cannot commit to Louis' request.
"The Chief Administrative Officer and the board, to a certain extent, still have budget authority over those elected heads, but whether or not they come to the board to speak, not so much," Schmid said. She added that all the budget details can be accessed on the county registrar's website.
When Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Jody Franklin asked Schmid's opinion on economic opportunities in the next five years, Schmid advised investing in small businesses, emphasizing land use.
"When you talk about bigger projects, like the Frontier Project, people lose their minds because it's not part of the county's overall character," Schmid said. "I think we have learned that our opportunities are our small local businesses and figuring out what we can do to sustain and grow those."
Another chamber member questioned if salaries for top county officials should be calculated by comparing other salaries from metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and San Diego. Schmid replied that while salaries would not be scaled to match such counties (The CAO of San Diego County makes more than $400,000), she noted El Dorado County falls below the median of top officials' salaries due to a stagnant pay rate, which creates hiring difficulty.
"When that happens, the level of service suffers, then we all suffer," Schmid said. "It's kind of a vicious cycle and it is hard to pull up from that."
She said supervisors have made efforts to increase salaries, reflected in approving a 10% salary increase for the CAO position in January in an attempt to recruit a new CAO before Don Ashton left the role in March. Schmid currently makes around $279,000 annually.
While discussing the county's special districts, including fire departments and community services districts, Schmid noted their struggles to maintain financially are leading to annexation, or being forced to ask the county for assistance.
"(The districts) give people a sense of micro, local control by having all the special districts but then it disperses the control and makes coordination and interaction more difficult," Schmid said. "I think back in the day when those were created they were financially sustainable but they are simply not anymore.
"It's a touchy subject, but we are navigating it," Schmid added.
Schmid is a Ponderosa High School graduate and a California State University, Sacramento, alumna. She served as interim CAO before taking the position officially in July and previously served as the assistant chief administrative officer.
