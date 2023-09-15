Interim Health and Human Services Director Olivia Byron-Cooper has been named the official department head for El Dorado County.
Byron-Cooper filled the role after the county dismissed previous director Evelyn Schaeffer in December 2022. Before that, Byron-Cooper held various positions for El Dorado County since 2008 including becoming a director of public health, an agency quality improvement manager, program manager and epidemiologist.
County leaders praised Byron-Cooper during her public appointment at their Tuesday meeting, lauding her leadership during her time as interim director.
“Your rapport with staff, your ability to build a team and decision-making done with a team have been demonstrated over and over again, particularly with the navigation center and other challenges,” District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl told the new department head. “What you’ve been able to demonstrate is a lot of adaptability, flexibility and openness to consider things that are a little bit outside of the box sometimes but always bring the team with you.”
Byron-Cooper beat 14 other applicants who applied for the position and was interviewed by a panel of people that included Director of Library Services Bryce Lovell, Sheriff Jeff Leikauf and Marshall Medical Center Executive Director of Population Health Martin Entwistle, according to Human Resources Director Joseph Carresco.
Her appointment comes after two Health and Human Resources left in 2022 — Schaeffer and Don Semon, who stepped down after a three-year stint in the role.
“You really stepped up for us in a time that felt like a crisis. We saw you hit the ground running and you did not just hold us together as an interim, you took charge, took the lead and brought people together on so many efforts that we have going on right now,” said District 4 Supervisor Lori Parlin.
Before coming to work for the county in 2008, Byron-Cooper worked in the Amazon Basin of Peru and the Inter-Tribal Council in Lac Du Flabeau, Wisc., on tribal health issues. She received her bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and her master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan.
"You are an aspirational and inspirational leader, and those are rare qualities,” said Board Chair Wendy Thomas to Byron-Cooper. “You have come into HHSA in a time when the agency desperately needed your skills and I have continued to be in awe about the great skill and diplomacy, candor, strength and heart with which you bring to the position. I think we all have seen remarkable change in the culture of the agency which will reap benefits for the community and for the people you serve.”
The appointment will become effective Sept. 23. Her salary has been set at approximately $236,000, according to a press release.
