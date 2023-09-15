Newhhsadirector

Olivia Byron-Cooper

Interim Health and Human Services Director Olivia Byron-Cooper has been named the official department head for El Dorado County. 

Byron-Cooper filled the role after the county dismissed previous director Evelyn Schaeffer in December 2022. Before that, Byron-Cooper held various positions for El Dorado County since 2008 including becoming a director of public health, an agency quality improvement manager, program manager and epidemiologist. 

