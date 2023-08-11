C-130

Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Gaurd

In recent weeks the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have taken action to authorize expedited transfer of seven C-130 aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard to Cal Fire for wildfire suppression, search and rescue and emergency operations related to wildfires. 

The effort saw bipartisan support led by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41). The legislation's key transfer provision is included in both the House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024, according to a news release from the California Forestry Association.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.