Smiths

David Scott Smith and Travis Shane Smith

The two men accused of igniting the Caldor Fire have had their pretrial date rescheduled to Oct. 6, according to court documents.

The pretrial for David Scott Smith of Somerset and his son Travis Shane Smith, a Folsom resident, is anticipated to last two days and will take place in El Dorado County Superior Court Department 1. The preliminary hearing is intended to be a review of the charges and available evidence, and the findings will determine if the case heads to trial. The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 22, but the date was rescheduled by lawyers.

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

These two should hang if convicted, but isn't it something that antifa, BLM (whose leaders are proven corrupt frauds and criminals), can burn, loot and kill for 2 years leading up to the 2020 election and none have been charged, prosecuted or imprisoned. Oh, wait, the aforementioned groups were the spear of the dems destruction of life and property.

