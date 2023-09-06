In response to a flood of reports from El Dorado Hills residents, California Highway Patrol officers will be paying close attention to drivers heading into and through Town Center.
The busy thoroughfare has reportedly been plagued with illegal turns lately, with multiple Nextdoor posts and CHP reports indicating drivers continually ignore red lights when turning left into Town Center from Latrobe Road. The roads within Town Center have also been the scene for traffic violations lately, according to CHP Cmdr. Rick Hatfield, with many ignoring stop signs. Though reports of these illegal left turns and disregarded signs come in throughout the day, CHP public information officer Andrew Brown indicated the bulk of the issue appears to happen in the afternoon.
With such flouting of traffic laws creating hazards for drivers (as well as slowing down many people's commute back home), Hatfield has committed to stepping up enforcement in the area.
"We'll be increasing our presence and enforcement efforts in the area," Hatfield said. "We're doing our best to focus on problem areas to continue our mission of keeping the communities in El Dorado County safe."
Hatfield reminds motorists to obey traffic laws and to be courteous to everyone using the roadways, including pedestrians and cyclists.
Drivers caught running the red light or stop signs will have to pay a $486 fine and extra fees related to attending traffic school. A ticket for running a stop sign also counts as a point on a driving record, which may also likely lead to higher vehicle insurance costs, Brown said.
