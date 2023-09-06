Town Center stop

Mountain Democrat photo by Odin Rasco

In response to a flood of reports from El Dorado Hills residents, California Highway Patrol officers will be paying close attention to drivers heading into and through Town Center. 

The busy thoroughfare has reportedly been plagued with illegal turns lately, with multiple Nextdoor posts and CHP reports indicating drivers continually ignore red lights when turning left into Town Center from Latrobe Road. The roads within Town Center have also been the scene for traffic violations lately, according to CHP Cmdr. Rick Hatfield, with many ignoring stop signs. Though reports of these illegal left turns and disregarded signs come in throughout the day, CHP public information officer Andrew Brown indicated the bulk of the issue appears to happen in the afternoon. 

