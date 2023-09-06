The California Highway Patrol’s online e-bike safety and training program is designed to help riders of all abilities and all ages identify potential hazards, while offering information on safe riding practices and hazard-avoidance maneuvers. Getty Images
As the popularity of electric bikes continues to skyrocket, the California Highway Patrol is launching an online e-bike safety and training program to help keep commuters and recreational cyclists ride safe.
“With the rise in popularity of e-bikes across the state, the CHP worked with Gov. Newsom’s administration, the Legislature and key stakeholders to develop California’s first e-bike safety and training program,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP’s program can be accessed on our website and is designed to promote safety for those who choose to ride this alternative mode of transportation.”
Assembly Bill 1946, which was signed into law by Newsom and took effect on Jan. 1, required the CHP to work with relevant stakeholders to develop an online training program that offers information on e-bike safety, emergency maneuver skills, rules of the road and laws related to e-bikes. The e-bike safety and training program features tutorials, videos, a quiz and other interactive elements with an easy-to-follow, intuitive presentation to help make the material engaging, practical and informative.
Electric bicycles are heavier and faster than standard bicycles and, without the proper safety education and training, e-bike riders have a higher risk of becoming severely injured or killed in a crash. As e-bikes become more commonplace, it’s also important for drivers to familiarize themselves with sharing the road with e-bike riders.
According to preliminary data from the California Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, there were more than 9,600 bicycle-involved crashes in 2022. At least 225 of those crashes involved an e-bike, including four that resulted in fatal injuries. This reflects a significant increase from the previous year when there were 80 e-bike crashes reported in California.
CHP’s online e-bike safety and training program is designed to help riders of all abilities and all ages identify potential hazards, while offering information on safe riding practices and hazard-avoidance maneuvers.
CHP officials collaborated with many stakeholders who assisted with the content and creation of the e-bike safety and training program. This diverse group of safety stakeholders includes several leading organizations committed to bicycle safety; federal, state and local government traffic safety partners; and injury prevention coordinators from hospitals throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.