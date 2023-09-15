“Go forth and build.”
District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas gave this direction after she and fellow supervisors unanimously approved the $40.5 million Placerville jail expansion project Tuesday.
A $37,375,565 contract was awarded to Roebbelen Contracting Inc. based in El Dorado Hills with another $3,124,435 designated for other expenses. The majority of project funding comes from a $25 million Senate Bill 844 grant received in 2017 and $15.5 million from the county’s Designated Capital Reserves.
The board’s approval kickstarts the project’s design phase. Construction could begin as early as mid 2024 with anticipated completion in late 2025.
The county operates two jails — one in Placerville and one in South Lake Tahoe, which was renovated in 1994.
Placerville’s Forni Road facility covers about 86,000 square feet and was built in the mid-1980s, Sheriff Jeff Leikauf told the board.
“The jail was designed to hold short-term, primarily misdemeanor inmates,” he said. “Legislative and regulatory changes since that time have made most older jails in California obsolete.”
Challenges the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Custody Division staff face today include inadequate space for female inmates and inmates with mental health issues, insufficient recreation yard space and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance — which could be a huge liability for the county, the sheriff noted.
“This project is absolutely necessary to bring us into ADA compliance to avoid fines and costly lawsuits by inmate rights advocacy groups,” Leikauf said.
“We have many, many challenges,” added Capt. Tasha Thompson, who is assigned to the EDSO Custody Division. “These jails (Placerville and South Lake Tahoe) are like two small cities. They run 24/7, 365 days a year. They’re under strict schedules and we’re tasked with many things … so (inmates) have their basic needs met.”
The Placerville jail houses on average 237 inmates each day, 90% of whom are in for felony offenses, Thompson said. Staff provides meals, laundry, medical care, mental health care, recreation, education, transportation and commissary services.
Regarding the female inmate population, which is about 18% of the total population at both jails, Thompson said staff expects to see that percentage grow. The Placerville facility was designed with only one housing unit for women and female inmates currently occupy two. Additionally, she noted, “There has been an increase of inmates carrying pregnancies to term, requiring additional medical care. Our medical wing that we have right now … is not adequate. With this expansion it is ensured to be.”
The expansion, nearly 23,000 square feet on .65 acres adjacent to the current facility, will not add capacity to the Placerville jail, which is 303 total inmates, but will better utilize the space available. When completed, EDSO will add seven correctional officers and a correctional supervisor to its staff.
The project presentation made to the board lists improvements as:
Separate and secure female housing areas
Housing for the mentally ill to promote integration and reduce segregation
Space for restoration of competency and other mental health services
Improved spaces for medical treatment and services
Operational space for other county entities for various re-entry programs
Additional attorney and professional visiting space
Additional inmate programming/classroom space
Additional inmate recreational yards
New locker room space for female staff
Noting the six-year gap since the county received the state grant, during which construction costs have significantly risen, District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl inquired about the delay.
Initial estimates released when the county received the grant indicated the $25 million would be sufficient to build a 27,000-square-foot expansion.
“When you get a grant … you’ve got to move quickly and we didn’t so can you help me understand why we didn’t?” Hidahl asked.
“We moved as fast as we possibly could … but we are dealing with five state agencies with this project,” Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Laura Schwartz responded, listing the Board of State and Community Corrections, Fire Marshal, Public Works, Department of Finance and Department of General Services as the partnering agencies. “Working through all five of those organizations and having those organizations talk to each other, I can tell you it was a lot of back and forth and sometimes they gave us conflicting information that would cause more delays.”
Leikauff had earlier told supervisors, “COVID, supply chain issues and construction cost increases have completely altered our situation.”
“While inflation and rates may be out of our control, the thing to keep the costs relatively low was to take a real hard look at the existing facility that we have,” shared Chuck Harrell with the county’s Facilities Division, explaining that everyone involved in the project worked together to come up with a design “to really give us everything we need (and) eliminate anything we really didn’t need.”
Thompson told supervisors she understands the $15.5 million from capital reserves is “a hard ask,” but delaying the project would only result in a higher price tag down the road.
Supervisors and members of the public acknowledged the jail expansion is needed and long overdue.
“Glad to see this project getting on the ground finally,” District 4 Supervisor Lori Parlin said before making her motion to award the construction contract, which was approved by all five board members.
