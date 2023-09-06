The following is taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's Office logs:
6:54 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills.
10:24 a.m. Battery was reported on Fairway Drive in Cameron Park.
11:03 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Mineshaft Lane in Shingle Springs.
11:40 a.m. Battery was reported at the high school on Garden Valley Road in Garden Valley.
12:58 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 51-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and a felony parole violation on Elkhorn Mill Road in Pollock Pines. He was listed in custody.
1:44 p.m. Deputies cited a subject after responding to a suspicious person report infant of a store on Front Street in Georgetown.
8:06 p.m. California Highway Patrol officer booked into jail a 21-year-old man suspected on DUI on Highway 49 (location not specified). He was later released.
8:35 p.m. California Highway Patrol officer booked into jail a 36-year-old man suspected on DUI on Highway 50 near El Dorado Road in Placerville. He was later released.
9:19 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Suffolk Way in El Dorado Hills.
Aug. 17
1:22 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 49-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was later released.
4:29 a.m. Deputies made an arrest after responding to a vandalism report on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville.
8:45 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of a felony probation violation on Pleasant Valley Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
8:48 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Gold Country Drive in El Dorado.
9:34 a.m. Battery was reported at a clinic on Honpie Road in Placerville.
10:04 a.m. Battery was reported on Sottile Lane in Shingle Springs.
12:29 p.m. Deputies made an arrest after responding to a verbal disturbance on Mother Lode Drive in Shingle Springs.
12:44 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 39-year-old woman suspected of possession of a controlled substance on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. She was later released.
1:54 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of unlawful possession/use of tear gas on Serrano Parkway in El Dorado Hills. He was released on $95,000 bail.
2:35 p.m. Vandalism was reported at an apartment complex on Market Court in Shingle Springs.
3:10 p.m. Battery was reported at a school on Silva Valley Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
4 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Business Drive in Shingle Springs.
4:21 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 31-year-old man suspected of a felony probation violation and obstruction on Jacquier Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $11,000 bail.
4:51 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Highway 193 in Greenwood.
8:46 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 47-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was later released.
10:46 p.m. Burglary was reported at an apartment complex on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park.
Aug. 18
12:29 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 50-year-old man suspected of battery and a felony probation violation on Topaz Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail.
1:25 a.m. A person allegedly drunk in public was reported at a bar on Coach Lane in Cameron Park.
8:53 a.m. Battery was reported at a school on Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs.
12:08 p.m. Vandalism was reported at a winery on Larsen Drive in Camino.
2:26 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 23-year-old man suspected of burglary, vehicle theft and theft of personal property, possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia, transporting a controlled substance and felony probation violations on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. He was listed in custody in lieu of $355,000 bail.
2:41 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 23-year-old man suspected of possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony probation violation on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. He was later released.
3:52 p.m. Grand theft was reported at a store on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.
