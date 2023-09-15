12:53 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 38-year-old man suspected of fraud, identity theft and carrying a concealed dirk/dagger on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $60,000 bail.
3:33 p.m. Grand theft was reported at a store on Cold Springs Road in Placerville.
6:51 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 64-year-old woman suspected of a felony probation violation on Forni Road in Placerville. She was listed in custody.
11:52 p.m. Battery was reported on Union Ridge Road in Placerville.
Aug. 26
1:57 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old man suspected of a probation violation, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Cambridge Road in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody.
8:10 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of a probation violation on Alhambra Drive in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody.
12:08 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills.
7:20 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 27-year-old man suspected of battery causing serious bodily injury on La Canada Drive in Cameron Park. He was released on $50,000 bail.
8:23 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 31-year-old woman suspected of possession of a controlled substance for sale on Lime Kiln Road in Diamond Springs. She was released on $145,000 bail.
8:36 p.m. Battery was reported on Vine Street in El Dorado Hills.
Aug. 27
4:34 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 28-year-old man suspected of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) on Cambridge Road in Cameron Park. He was released on $65,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.