The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's logs:
Aug. 4
10:14 a.m. Deputies made an arrest after responding to a suspicious subject report on Service Court in Diamond Springs.
11:41 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Hi Twist Lane in Somerset.
6:38 p.m. Burglary was reported on Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines.
Aug. 5
8:39 a.m. A person allegedly drunk in public was reported at Cameron Park Lake.
1:47 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Terracina Drive in El Dorado Hills.
3:41 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Crystal Boulevard in El Dorado.
3:45 p.m. Grand theft was reported at restaurant on Post Street in El Dorado Hills.
6:12 p.m. Burglary was reported on Suncast Lane in El Dorado Hills.
6:54 p.m. Battery was reported at a restaurant on Pleasant Valley Road in El Dorado.
10:18 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Mertola Drive in El Dorado Hills.
Aug. 6
2:02 a.m. Deputies made an arrest following a traffic stop on South Shingle Road in Shingle Springs.
11:09 a.m. Burglary was reported on Brauer Road in Georgetown.
1:19 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 46-year-old man suspected of being a felon in possession for firearm and felony probation violations in Iowa Canyon. He was listed in custody.
1:42 p.m. Burglary was reported on Suncast Lane in El Dorado Hills.
7:57 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Ridge Drive in Shingle Springs.
8:11 p.m. Battery was reported on Andorra Place in El Dorado Hills.
11:18 p.m. A person allegedly drunk in public was reported on Knollwood Drive in Cameron Park.
Aug. 7
8:02 a.m. Shots were reported at a dwelling on Finders Way in El Dorado Hills.
8:18 a.m. Burglary was reported on Suncast Lane in El Dorado Hills.
8:43 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 34-year-old man suspected of felony probation violations on Mt. Aukum Court in Somerset. He was listed in custody.
10:32 a.m. Burglary was reported on Robert J Mathews Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
3:56 p.m. Battery was reported at a mobile home park on Patterson Drive in Diamond Springs.
5:19 p.m. Battery was reported at a business on Sailsbury Drive in El Dorado Hills.
Aug. 8
10:45 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Tamarack Pines Road near Echo Lake.
10:48 a.m. Illegal entry was reported on Highway 193 in Georgetown.
11:05 a.m. Deputies made an arrest after responding to a suspicious circumstances report on Old Ditch Drive in Placerville.
4:18 p.m. grand theft was repotted on Ice House Road in Pollock Pines.
4:22 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Serrano Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
10:13 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Ridge Drive in Shingle Springs.
Aug. 9
4:37 p.m. Burglary was reported at an office on Cameron Park Drive in Cameron Park.
12:04 p.m. Burglary was reported on Beasley Drive in Cameron Park.
1 p.m. Vandalism was reported at a store on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
1:34 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 33-year-old man suspected of burglary, trespassing, shoplifting, organized retail theft and possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $35,000.
2:12 p.m. Deputies made an arrest after responding to a suspicious person report on Green Valley Road in El Dorado Hills.
7:33 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 40-year-old man suspected of indecent exposure and a felony probation violation on Forni Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
10:26 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of a felony probation violation on Beach Court in Lotus. He was listed in custody.
9 p.m. A person allegedly drunk in public was reported on Coach Lane in Cameron Park.
9:25 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Amethyst Lane in Cameron Park.
Aug. 10
12:03 a.m. Battery was reported on Fairway Drive in Cameron Park.
11:10 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a store on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
1:17 p.m. Battery was reported at the hospital on Marshall Way in Placerville.
2:46 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Fairway Drive in Cameron Park.
3:20 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 29-year-old woman suspected of suspected of shoplifting on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. She was later released.
4:13 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 50-year-old woman suspected of suspected of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a crime on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. She was later released.
5:04 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 50-year-old man suspected of shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime and driving on a suspended license on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. He was later released.
5:54 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 63-year-old man suspected of a felony parole violation on Pleasant Valley Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
7:36 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 36-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony probation violation and other drug-related charges on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
8:12 p.m. A person allegedly drunk in public was reported at a restaurant on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
8:40 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 40-year-old man suspected of DUI and possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Highway 49 in Placerville. He was released on $50,000 bail.
9:48 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail an 18-year-old man suspected of DUI and driving without a license on Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset. He was released on $100,000 bail.
Aug. 11
10:49 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 63-year-old man suspected of making unnecessary calls to 911 on Main Street in Georgetown. He was released on $3,000 bail.
12:44 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Amethyst Lane in Cameron Park.
3:59 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 23-year-old man suspected of DUI and driving without a license on Lotus Road in Placerville. He was later released.
9:43 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 53-year-old man suspected of a felony probation violation on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
10:48 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 29-year-old man suspected of a felony probation violation and driving on a suspended license on Highway 193 in Garden Valley. He was listed in custody in lieu of $3,000 bail.
