The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's Office logs:
July 20
11:05 p.m. Battery was reported on Little Cut Court in Placerville.
July 21
12:26 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 66-year-old man suspected of DUI and driving on a suspended license on Carson Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $120,000 bail.
1:20 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 34-year-old man suspected of burglary on Suncast Lane in El Dorado Hills. He was listed in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
8:09 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of DUI on Highway 50 at Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. He was released on $35,000 bail
8:47 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 23-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on China Garden Road in Placerville. He was later released.
11:07 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 59-year-old man suspected of disorderly conduct on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. He was later released.
July 22
12:13 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 36-year-old man suspected of a probation violation on Highway 50 at Canal Street in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
2:43 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Placerville.
3:19 a.m. Grand theft was reported at the movie theater on Vine Street in El Dorado Hills.
9:06 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Union Ridge Road in Placerville.
12:23 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 48-year-old man suspected of felony vandalism on Jim Valley Road in Placerville. He was released on $10,000 bail.
12:24 p.m. Burglary was reported on South Shingle Road in Shingle Springs.
9:29 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 34-year-old woman suspected vehicle theft and driving on a suspended license on Highway 50 east of Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. She was released on $30,000 bail.
July 23
12:32 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs.
1:48 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of DUI causing great bodily injury and child abuse on Ice House Road in Pollock Pines. He was released on $175,000 bail.
9:35 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 60-year-old man suspected of DUI, driving on a suspended license and a probation violation on Mother Lode Drive in Placerville. He was released on $10,000 bail.
10:16 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 45-year-old man suspected of grand theft of a firearm, passing a fraudulent check, forgery, elder abuse and possession of a controlled substance on Wild Turkey Drive in Shingle Springs. He was released on $120,500 bail.
July 24
3:11 a.m. Vandalism was reported on American River Trail in Cool
3:21 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 36-year-old man suspected of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Cameron Park Drive in Cameron Park. He was released on $175,000 bail.
7:05 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a business on White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills.
9:15 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Clipper Court in Cool.
12:22 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 21-year-old man suspected of a probation violation on Woodleigh Lane in Cameron Park. He was released on $5,000 bail.
2:21 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 40-year-old man suspected of driving on a suspended license on Main Street in Placerville. He was released on $15,000 bail.
3:28 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Crystal Boulevard in El Dorado.
5:40 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Cooley Court in El Dorado Hills.
6:11 p.m. Battery was reported on Gutierrez Place in El Dorado Hills.
7:08 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Cooley Court in El Dorado Hills.
7:43 p.m. Battery was reported at a church on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.
July 25
12:12 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 21-year-old woman suspected of DUI on Highway 49 (location not specified). She was later released.
