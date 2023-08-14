The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's Office logs:
July 25
3:57 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 43-year-old man suspected of receiving known stolen property on Highway 50 at Cameron Park Drive. He was released on $150,000 bail.
4:35 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 39-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia as well as being a fugitive from justice on Silva Valley Parkway. He was listed in custody.
10:09 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 28-year-old man suspected of child abuse on Silva Valley Parkway in El Dorado Hills. He was listed in custody in lieu of $125,000 bail.
11:05 p.m. Burglary was reported at a business on Truck Street in Placerville.
1:31 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 60-year-old man suspected of oral copulation with a victim younger than 10 on Winding Way in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.
2:43 p.m. Grand theft was reported at a store on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.
5:34 p.m. Burglary was reported on Juarez Road in Pollock Pines.
7:21 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon on Forni Road in Placerville. He was released on $50,000 bail.
8:38 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 19-year-old man suspected of battery on Red Robin Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail.
9:09 p.m. Battery was reported at business on Golden Center Drive in Placerville.
10:04 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 67-year-old man suspected of battery in Union Mine Road in El Dorado. He was listed in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail.
July 26
11:19 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 31-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia and manufacturing/sale/possession of metal knuckles on Highway 50 at Shingle Springs Drive. He was later released.
12:04 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Prospectors Road in Garden Valley.
12:30 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Union Ridge Road in Placerville.
1:14 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Cosumnes View Trail in Placerville.
July 27
8:36 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 66-year-old man suspected of hit-and-run causing property damage at a store on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.
10:58 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 46-year-old man suspected of disorderly conduct on Wrights Lake Road in Kyburz. He was later released.
11:44 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of possession/purchase of narcotics for sale and transporting a controlled substance on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $300,000 bail.
July 28
3:03 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 52-year-old man suspected of being a fugitive from justice on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody.
9:26 a.m. Grand theft was reported at an apartment complex on Mira Loma Drive in Cameron Park.
9:49 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 30-year-old man suspected of possession/purchase of narcotics for sale and transporting a controlled substance on Cambridge Road in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $40,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.