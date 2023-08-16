The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's Office logs:
July 28
11:07 a.m. Battery was reported at a business on Golden Center Drive in Placerville.
1:24 p.m. Burglary was reported on Columbia Circle in El Dorado Hills.
1:36 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.
5:42 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old woman suspected of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and a probation violation on Highway 49 in Lotus. She was listed in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail.
5:45 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old man suspected of vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance on El Dorado Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $53,000 bail.
6:01 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Pioneer Hill Road in Placerville.
8:10 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset.
8:14 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 54-year-old man suspected of disorderly conduct on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. He was later released.
10:31 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of identity theft on Marshall Road in Garden Valley. He was released on $2,000 bail.
July 29
1:23 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Ridgeway Court in Camino.
2:24 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 33-year-old man suspected of DUI on El Dorado Hills Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. He was later released.
5:14 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 27-year-old man suspected of possession/purchase of narcotics for sale, transporting a controlled substance and identity theft on Robin Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.
5:35 p.m. Deputies cited a suspect after responding to a battery report on Hazel Street in Pollock Pines.
11:09 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 34-year-old man suspected of being fugitive from justice on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
3:05 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported on Darling Ridge Road in Georgetown.
3:57 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old woman suspected of assault with a deadly weapon on Badger Hill Road in Pollock Pines. She was listed in custody in lieu of $200,000 bail.
8:42 p.m. Battery was reported on Ice House Road in Pollock Pines.
9:26 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of grand theft, vandalism and a probation violation on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000.
10:11 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 42-year-old woman suspected of DUI and child abuse on Highway 49 in El Dorado. She was released on $60,000 bail.
10:39 p.m. Battery was reported at a business on Embarcadero Drive in El Dorado Hills.
July 30
3:31 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia and a probation violation on Diamond Road in Diamond Springs. He was later released.
