The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's logs:
July 30
8:14 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Ascension Lane in Pilot Hill.
11:57 a.m. Battery was reported on Flying C Court in Shingle Springs.
8:05 p.m. Grand theft was reported at a store on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
10 p.m. Burglary was reported at a store on Main Street in Georgetown.
July 31
3:37 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 28-year-old man suspected of petty theft, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs. He was released on $50,000 bail.
4:11 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of DUI on Durock Road in Shingle Springs. He was released on $20,000 bail.
10:33 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of carrying. Concealed dirk/dagger on Highway 50 at Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $170,000 bail.
12:34 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Grassy Run Road in Placerville.
3:28 p.m. Battery was reported at a mobile home park on Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs.
7:45 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 54-year-old man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon on Magpie Lane in Camino. He was listed in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
8:12 p.m. Vandalism was reported at a gas station in Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.
8:40 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 24-year-old man suspected of DUI on Village Green Drive in El Dorado Hills. He was released on $5,000 bail.
9:28 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 34-year-old man suspected of giving false identification to law enforcement, false vehicle registration and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition on Highway 50 (town not specified). He was listed in custody in lieu $16,000 bail.
10:39 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia and a post-release violation on Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody.
11:10 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 40-year-old woman suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia, vehicle theft and shoplifting on Bass Lake Road in El Dorado Hills. She was listed in custody in lieu of $40,500 bail.
Aug. 1
12:22 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 63-year-old man suspected of DUI on Highway 50 (town not specified). He was released on $5,000 bail.
5:29 p.m. Petty theft was reported at a store on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
8:59 p.m. Burglary was reported on Eight Mile Road in Camino.
Aug. 2
10:29 a.m. Battery was reported on Pine Ridge Drive in Grizzly Flat.
10:41 a.m. Burglary was reported at a camp on Bassi Road in Lotus.
10:57 a.m. Battery was reported on Tam O Shanter Drive in El Dorado Hills.
11:20 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a business on Durock Road in Shingle Springs.
11:38 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 56-year-old woman suspected of a felony parole violation on Poly Express Trail in Pollock Pines. She was listed in custody.
3:16 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 27-year-old woman suspected of a felony probation violation on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. She was released on $25,000 bail.
3:25 p.m. Burglary was reported at a storage facility on Eight Mile Road in Camino.
5:10 p.m. Grand theft was reported at pharmacy on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines.
5:58 p.m. Grand theft was reported t a mobile home park on Mother Lode Drive in Placerville.
10:10 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 29-year-old man suspected of felony probation and parole violations on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
11:45 p.m. Battery was reported on Sweetwater Trail in Cool.
Aug. 3
3:13 a.m. Deputies made an arrest at Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs after a traffic stop on Ponderosa Road.
9:44 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a school on Investment Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
9:53 a.m. Burglary was reported on Clubhouse Drive in Placerville.
12:25 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset.
9:28 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 38-year-old man suspected of felony post release violations on Leisure Lane in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.