The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:
Aug. 10
6:57 a.m. Officer cited a 37-year-old suspected of vandalism on Broadway.
7:32 p.m. Officers cited two men, ages 47 and 61, allegedly illegally camping on Ferndale Court.
8:41 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Forni Road.
10:38 a.m. Officers cited a 36-year-old man suspected littering near a waterway on Broadway.
8:45 p.m. Officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of a probation violation on Fair Lane.
9:39 p.m. A vehicle fled when approached by officers on Cold Springs Road. No pursuit was initiated.
Aug. 11
7:21 a.m. Officers arrested a 67-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Schnell School Road.
7:46 a.m. Officers cited a 35-year-old woman suspected of trespassing on Schnell School Road.
Aug. 12
6:33 a.m. Officers cited a 39-year-old man reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine on Center Street.
7:07 a.m. A bicycle was found on Blairs Lane.
9 a.m. Officers cited a 27-year-old man suspected of trespassing on Placerville Drive.
9:05 a.m. Officers cited a 64-year-old man reportedly found in possession of illegal drugs and a pipe on Placerville Drive.
9:38 a.m. Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of burglary on Ray Lawyer Drive.
5 p.m. Phones were reported stolen on Main Street.
6:37 p.m. Officers arrested a 66-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Broadway. Offers also reported finding narcotics in the suspect’s vehicle.
7:28 p.m. Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman allegedly caught tempering with prune tanks on Placerville Drive. She was also allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.
Aug. 13
1:01 p.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Broadway.
9:49 p.m. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Fair Lane. The suspect allegedly kicked offers during the arrest.
Aug. 14
7:30 p.m. Theft of gas from a gas tank was reported on Spring Street.
9:42 p.m. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of possession of narcotics and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Aug. 15
6:20 p.m. Officers arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of origin on a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine on Main Street.
Aug. 16
7:06 a.m. Officers cited a 73-year-old woman reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia on Broadway.
7:30 a.m. Officers cited a 35-year-old woman allegedly trespassing on Schnell School Road.
7:53 a.m. Officers cited a 68-year-old man reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia on Smith Flat Road.
8:08 a.m. Officers cited a 54-year-old man reportedly found in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on Smith Flat Road.
10:38 a.m. Officers cited a 68-year-old man who was intoxication on Placerville Drive. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
5:46 p.m. Officers arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of child abuse on Placerville Drive.
6:38 p.m. Officers arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of a probation violation on Canal Street.
9 p.m. Four backpacks were found on Main Street.
