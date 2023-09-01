Placerville Police Department crime log: Aug. 17-23 Mountain Democrat staff Sep 1, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:Aug. 175:25 a.m. Officers cited two men, ages 36 and 66, who allegedly littered in a waterway on Broadway.7:38 p.m. Officers cited a 40-year-old man who was reportedly found in possession of a stolen shopping cart on Broadway.11 p.m. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man who had two warrants on Lo Hi Way.Aug. 18 1:37 a.m. Officers arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of making criminal threats on Marshall Way.6:05 a.m. Officers arrested a 59-year-old man suspected of a probation violation on Sacramento Street.10:26 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Broadway. Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman.3:50 p.m. Officers cited a 67-year-old man who was reputedly found in possession of stolen property on Broadway.5:43 p.m. Officers arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of child abuse on Benham Street.Aug. 191:05 a.m. Officers cited a 42-year-old man reported found in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on Broadway. 7:33 a.m. Officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on Broadway. He also had outstanding warrants.7:45 a.m. Officers cited a 66-year-old man who was allegedly stealing utilities on Broadway.9:24 a.m. Officers cited a 52-year-old man suspected of trespassing on Placerville Drive.6:52 p.m. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of illegal drug possession and a felony probation violation on Broadway.Aug. 2112:01 a.m. Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of misconduct on Wiltse Road.11:21 a.m. Officers arrested a 57-year-old man who had a warrant on Ray Lawyer Drive.4:19 p.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of vandalism on Fair Lane.10:40 p.m. Officers cited a 47-year-old man reportedly found in possession of s stolen shopping cart on Broadway.Aug. 228:10 a.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Placerville Drive.Aug. 238:31 p.m. Officers arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of obstruction and driving without a license and insurance on Broadway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 2 years after Caldor, Grizzly Flat residents look for answers Newsom appoints new El Dorado County judge Fuel-clearing goats are coming baaaack El Dorado Hills couple sentenced for tax fraud Rattlesnake Bar body identified; woman was missing since January Local Events
