Placerville Police Department crime log: Aug. 24-30
Mountain Democrat staff
Sep 13, 2023

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:

Aug. 23
10:53 p.m. Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Broadway.

Aug. 24
12:41 a.m. Officers arrested a 37-year-old women who had a warrant on Missouri Flat Road.
12:59 p.m. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence and possession of an inhalant on Placerville Drive.
1:08 p.m. Officers cited a 36-year-old man allegedly trespassing at a business on Broadway.

Aug. 25
8:52 p.m. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing on Placerville Drive.

Aug. 26
5:07 a.m. Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of theft on Placerville Drive.
8:39 a.m. Officers cited a 37-year-old woman allegedly illegally camping on Schnell School Road.
4:30 p.m. Officers arrested a 67-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Broadway.

Aug. 27
7:05 a.m. Vandalism was reported on school grounds on Canal Street.
11:47 a.m. Officers arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure and public intoxication on Woodridge Court.

Aug. 28
9:04 a.m. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man who had outstanding warrants on Main Street.
9:45 a.m. Officers arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of a parole violation on Main Street.

Aug. 29
9:36 a.m. Vandalism was reported in the Center Street parking garage.
10:19 a.m. Officers cited a 21-year-old man allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance on Reservoir Street.
1:24 p.m. Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of a parole violation on Broadway.
6:49 p.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on Placerville Drive. The suspect also had outstanding warrants.

Aug. 30
9:35 a.m. Officers arrested a 54-year-old man who had a warrant on Reservoir Street.
