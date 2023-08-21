Placerville Police Department crime log: Aug. 3-8 Mountain Democrat staff Aug 21, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aug. 310:24 a.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Benham Street.5:34 p.m. Officers arrested a 38-year-old man who had warrant on Fair Lane.9:55 p.m. Mail was found on New Jersey Way.9:57 p.m. Fireworks were reportedly set off near a Main Street residence.Aug. 42:15 p.m. Officer cited a 40-year-old man who allegedly stole a shopping cart on Schnell School Road.Aug. 52:09 a.m. Officers arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale following a traffic stop on Sacramento Street. The suspect also had a warrant.5:15 a.m. Officers cited a 28-year-old man allegedly caught stealing gas from a vehicle on Center Street.7:27 a.m. Officers cited a 67-year-old man who was allegedly illegally camping on Schnell School Road.10:24 a.m. A bicycle was reported stolen on Woodridge Court.11:16 a.m. Officers cited a 47-year-old man allegedly trespassing on Broadway.7:38 p.m. Officers arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of a parole violation on Broadway.Aug. 612:40 a.m. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest on Village Lane.1:02 p.m. Battery was reported on Main Street. 5:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of two dogs left in a hot vehicle on Main Street.11:06 p.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man after responding to a suspicious person report on Broadway.Aug. 72:22 a.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Marshall Way.6:39 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Smith Flat Road. Aug. 82:10 a.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man reportedly found in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia on Cedar Ravine Road.8:45 a.m. Offices arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on Schnell School Road.9:14 a.m. Officers arrested two women, ages 36 and 67, following an alleged assault on Davis Circle.8:52 p.m. Officers cited a 40-year-old woman allegedly driving on a suspended license on Highway 50 in Placerville.10:09 p.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man who had a warrant following a traffic stop on Highway 50 in Placerville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Security And Public Safety Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Highway 50 chase ends at El Dorado Road Heckley sentenced to 56 years to life for killing girlfriend Two rope swing accidents in a dozen days; one killed Man in Hesperia arrested on domestic violence abuse Blaze breaks out in Luneman Road area Local Events
