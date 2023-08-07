Placerville Police Department crime log: July 20-26 Mountain Democrat staff Aug 7, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:July 20Noon: Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of drugs, illegal drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen merchandise on Cedar Ravine Road.12:02 p.m. Officers arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of battery on Fair Lane.July 216:49 a.m. Officers cited a 61-year-old man allegedly illegally camping on the El Dorado Trail.8:04 a.m. Officer arrested a 39-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale on Ray Lawyer Drive.6:59 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Broadway.July 227:45 a.m. Officers cited a 69-year-old man who allegedly stole a shopping cart on Schnell School Road.1:54 p.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on Broadway.8 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Crescent Street.July 236:59 p.m. Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle theft on Smith Flat Road.10:31 p.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing on Broadway.July 241:46 p.m. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of drug-related offenses on Placerville Drive.9:13 a.m. Officers arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Forni Road.8:02 p.m. Officers cited a 24-year-old woman allegedly in possession fo illegal drug paraphernalia on Broadway Court.10:24 p.m. Officers arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of public intoxication on Main Street. The suspect also reportedly kicked a correctional officer at the jail.July 257:14 p.m. Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman following a traffic stop after she resisted on Broadway. Her motorcycle was towed.7:30 p.m. Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Broadway.July 269:15 a.m. Officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Main Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Moonraker lands in Cameron Park Pinewood neighbors pestered by Kraft-y vandals Nothing dangerous about library display Digging in — Foundation going up for new bridge to Mosquito Medeiros, Filouette tackle 100-mile Tevis Cup Local Events
