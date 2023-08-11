The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's Office logs:
July 27
12:34 a.m. Officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Constellation Street.
2:21 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen on Placerville Drive.
12:40 p.m. Officers arrested a 59-year-old man suspected of a parole violation on Fair Lane.
9:15 p.m. Officers arrested a 26-year-old man who had a warrant on Broadway.
July 28
1:53 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Cold Springs Road.
6:46 a.m. Officers arrested a 67-year-old man allegedly in possession of a stolen shopping cart on Schnell School Road.
11:35 a.m. Officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Highway 50.
1:49 p.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Broadway.
6:18 p.m. Officers arrested a 40-year-old man reportedly found with two dirks/daggers on Broadway.
8:31 p.m. Officers arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Main Street.
July 29
5:54 p.m. Officers arrested a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman on suspicion of utilities theft on Broadway. One suspect also had an out-of-county warrant.
7:10 a.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing and possession of methamphetamine on Broadway.
2:17 p.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of utilities theft on Schnell School Road.
5:35 p.m. Officers administered two doses of Narcan to a person having difficulty breathing after allegedly overdosing on an opiate on Broadway. Victim began breathing and had a good pulse after intervention.
July 30
8:24 a.m. A 52-year-old reportedly tried to pass a counterfeit bill on Fair Lane.
6:31 p.m. Officers cited a 57-year-old man who was allegedly driving on a suspended license on Green Valley Road.
July 31
9:09 a.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on Schnell School Road.
9:13 p.m. Officers cited a 40-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Broadway.
Aug. 1
11:37 a.m. A wallet was found on Placerville Drive.
11:15 p.m. Officers arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of illegal camping and other related offense on Main Street.
Aug. 2
6:19 a.m. Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Broadway.
8:45 a.m. Officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Benham Street.
5:47 p.m. Officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Broadway.
9:07 p.m. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly refused to exit the vehicle during a traffic stop on Main Street.
11:53 p.m. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on Benham Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.