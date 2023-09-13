SLT Critical Mass

Led by a police escort, the Critical Mass demonstration moves through South Lake Tahoe.

Courtesy photo

What started as a protest rolling into South Lake Tahoe City Council’s regular meeting to oppose Caltrans’ proposed speed limit increases has turned into something bigger. As a result, the worldwide phenomena Critical Mass has returned to the city after more than a decade.

Large bike tours through streets in Stockholm, Sweden, in the early 1970s inspired what is now a cyclist-centered grassroots movement, which in present day pop up in large metropolitan cities such as San Francisco and Seattle. These movements typically have no formal leader.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.