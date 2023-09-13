What started as a protest rolling into South Lake Tahoe City Council’s regular meeting to oppose Caltrans’ proposed speed limit increases has turned into something bigger. As a result, the worldwide phenomena Critical Mass has returned to the city after more than a decade.
Large bike tours through streets in Stockholm, Sweden, in the early 1970s inspired what is now a cyclist-centered grassroots movement, which in present day pop up in large metropolitan cities such as San Francisco and Seattle. These movements typically have no formal leader.
For Critical Mass cyclists in South Lake Tahoe of late, their ride aims to draw attention to a need for bicycle safety in the city.
“We’ve been asking the city to improve record keeping for bike-on-vehicle collisions, but the data currently is woefully inaccurate," said Nick Speal, transportation advocate and president for the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition. "Right now it’s only recorded if there is a serious injury or death.”
Speal suggested a data-driven approach for the city’s goal of Vision Zero that seeks to eliminate all traffic fatalities and injuries.
“That way if there’s a lot of small collisions at this one intersection maybe they can fix the intersection. It might be a minor (injury) this time but next time it might be a death,” Speal said.
“Anecdotally, I’ve had two friends (hit by a vehicle) in my inner circle,” Speal noted.
The return of Critical Mass to the South Lake Tahoe community was inspired by the daughter of a local who during the June 20 City Council meeting heard Caltrans' proposal, as well as vehement opposition from members of the public and council regarding the speed limit on State Route 89 and Highway 50 in the city of South Lake Tahoe. Speed limits are 35-45 mph depending on which stretch of road.
Caltrans ultimately agreed to keep speed limits as-is but Critical Mass organizers say they plan to ride every month.
Gantt Miller, a South Lake Tahoe local and father to four children, said as a past history teacher he’s always looking for ways to be on the right side of history and teach his children to do the same. He stood behind his daughter to help her experience civic engagement.
“No one wanted to put their name Critical Mass for fear of being arrested,” Miller continued, adding that he took the initiative but not without consideration for and communication with those who enforce the law.
Lead by police escort, the demonstration brought 115 cyclists out who rode along the main thoroughfare.
According to Miller, the overall purpose of the demonstration was to raise awareness for bike safety and declare together that cycling is a right, not a privilege.
South Lake Tahoe Chief of Police David Stevenson said the event went without incident and was planned and coordinated.
Stevenson added that if the Critical Mass demonstration returns, it will inevitably coincide with high traffic days, such as the unsanctioned Lake 20 car show that in the past has disrupted the already tempestuous traffic situation.
For one local woman biking a short distance with friends ended in months of physical therapy and pain.
“I could have been dead, if it had been in a 55-mph zone. I might not have walked away from that,” Jill Hallquist said just after having knee surgery. She was involved in a hit and run during which she was knocked off her bicycle on Pioneer Trail.
“I was biking in the middle of a pack of 10 people from Ralph to Al Tahoe on the right side of the road where there was dirt built up,” Hallquist recalled. “We had just gotten our bike lights from the Coalition, Nick had his vest on, but we were right on the white line.”
Hallquist said no charges have resulted from the hit and run and she’s glad cyclists are taking action.
“Even if I was in the middle of the street that person would have been at fault,” Hallquist noted, adding that she considers herself lucky a witness got the license plate number and came back to check on her.
Scott Robbins, local resident and City Council member who participated as an individual in the Critical Mass ride, said direct action protests are valuable.
“The direct action protests (Like Critical Mass) are important especially when we have neighboring governments that are actively hostile toward cyclists and our own city of South Lake Tahoe government has failed to prioritize bike lanes, resulting in the injury of a cyclist because we weren’t street sweeping the bike lanes, but were sweeping the vehicle lanes,” Robbins commented.
Robbins posted photos the day after the City Council meeting showing street sweepers out clearing bike lanes, as was requested by multiple public comments.
According to Steve Nelson, chief public information officer for Caltrans District 3, decided to place several speed zone increase locations on hold until a road safety audit is completed within the city limits.
After the audit Caltrans staff plan to meet with city of South Lake Tahoe officials to discuss results of the study and next steps.
The road safety audit and Vision Zero will be brought to City Council Oct. 17, according to Public Works Director Anush Nejad.
“The Road Safety Audit is a formal process of reviewing roadway conditions, safety and hazards and making recommendations, or findings, for implementation,” Nejad explained.
The city embarked on a path to zero fatalities in September 2022 with an application seeking $250,000 in Federal Highway Administration grant monies. Nejad noted the funding would be used to address safety concerns for Vision Zero.
While city staff prepares to collect more data to inform safety choices, they remain committed to ensuring safe travel routes for all modes of transportation, according to City Manager Joe Irvin.
