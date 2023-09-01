The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's logs:
Aug. 13
4:50 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, child abuse, vandalism, disorderly conduct at a felony parole violation on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines. He was listed in custody in lieu of $175,000 bail.
10:14 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of DUI on Highway 50 at Ridgeway Drive in Pollock Pines. He was later released.
12:37 p.m. Battery was reported at a gas station on Cameron Park Drive in Cameron Park.
1:09 p.m. Deputies issued a citation after responding to a battery report on Ice House Road in Pollock Pines.
8:32 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of making criminal threats on Cameron Park Drive in Cameron Park. He was later released.
8:59 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Deer Canyon Road in Placerville.
9:02 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 47-year-old woman suspected of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a stun gun on Highway 50 (street not listed). She was listed in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.
9:46 p.m. Battery was reported on Old French Town Road in Shingle Springs.
Aug. 14
10:39 a.m. Burglary was reported on Trade Way in Shingle Springs.
11:23 a.m. Grand Theft was repotted at a ranch on Hidden Valley Lane in Camino.
12:39 p.m. Grand theft was reported at a gas station on Shingle Springs Drive in Shingle Springs.
2:10 p.m. Deputies issued a citation after responding to a trespassing report at a store on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.
2:23 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Pierce Court in Placerville.
8:45 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 77-year-old man suspected of disobeying a court order on Old French Town Road in Shingle Springs. He was listed in custody in lieu of $2,000 bail.
9:28 p.m. Vandalism was reported at a bank on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
Aug. 15
6:13 a.m. Burglary was reported on Enterprise Drive in Placerville.
7:25 a.m. Burglary was reported at a business on Cambridge Road in Cameron Park.
11:05 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 51-year-old woman suspected of DUI causing injury and a felony probation violation on Greenleaf Drive in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.
12:18 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Whispering Pines Court in Shingle Springs.
5:24 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Coody Court in Diamond Springs.
6:45 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 40-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Montebello Way in Cameron Park. He was later released.
9:14 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and a felony probation violation on Pleasant Valley Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
10:15 p.m. California Highway Patrol officer booked into jail a 33-year-old man suspected on DUI on Canal Street at Highway 50 in Placerville. He was later released.
Aug. 16
12:33 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 42-year-old man suspected of f possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct on Durock Road in Shingle Springs. He was released on $20,000 bail.
