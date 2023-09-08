The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's Office logs:
Aug. 18
8:23 p.m. A person allegedly drunk in public was reported on Green Valley Road in El Dorado Hills.
8:37 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old woman suspected of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct on Montero Road in Cameron Park. She was released on $5,000 bail.
Aug. 19
7:31 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Pinewood Lane in Pollock Pines.
10:17 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 39-year-old woman suspected of identity theft on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. She was released on $20,000 bail.
2:24 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 40-year-old woman suspected of battery and damaging/destroying a wireless communication device on China Garden Road in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail.
8:55 p.m. California Highway Patrol officer booked into jail a 28-year-old woman suspected on DUI on Durock Road in Shingle Springs. She was later released.
10:09 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 25-year-old man suspected of DUI and possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park. He was later released.
10:26 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville.
11:31 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 42-year-old man suspected of DUI, driving without a license and obstruction on Pleasant Valley Road in Placerville. He was released on $3,000 bail.
Aug. 20
3:25 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 29-year-old woman suspected of DUI on Highway 50 at Bass Lake Road in El Dorado Hills. She was later released.
4 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 22-year-old man suspected of DUI, driving on a suspended license and a probation violation on Linda Drive in El Dorado. He was listed in custody in lieu $33,000 bail.
7:30 a.m. Burglary was reported on Goldorado Circle in Cameron Park.
8:40 a.m. Vandalism was reported at an apartment complex on Virada Road in Cameron Park.
9:20 a.m. Grand theft was reported at an apartment complex on Cambridge Road in Cameron Park.
9:30 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 59-year-old woman suspected of trespassing on Highway 193 in Garden Valley. She was later released.
10:40 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Meadow Lane in Cameron Park.
11:44 a.m. Vandalism was reported at an apartment complex on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
12:53 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of identity theft on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $50,500 bail.
1:26 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 51-year-old woman suspected of obstruction and resisting arrest on Marches Way in El Dorado Hills. She was listed in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.
3:03 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 63-year-old man suspected of a felony parole violation on Coloma Street in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
6:05 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old woman suspected of possession of a controlled substance on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $2,000 bail.
7:51 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Fairway Drive in Cameron Park.
8:10 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old man suspected of disorderly conduct on Echo Lakes Road. He was later released.
8:42 p.m. Deputies cited a suspect allegedly caught sealing from a store on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
9:49 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 24-year-old man suspected of DUI on Highway 50 (location not specified). He was later released.
Aug. 21
2:01 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of grand theft, impersonation and attempted grand theft on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. He was later released.
2:29 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 42-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a felony parole violation on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody.
3:52 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 27-year-old man suspected of DUI on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. He was later released.
4:15 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at an apartment complex on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
5:38 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 33-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Highway 50 at Silva Valley Parkway in El Dorado Hills. He was listed in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
7:04 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail an 18-year-old man suspected of DUI causing injury on Deer Valley Road in Rescue. He was released on $75,000 bail.
7:38 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported in Birchtree Circle in El Dorado Hills.
7:43 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported in Cranberry Lane in El Dorado Hills.
7:47 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at an apartment complex on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
