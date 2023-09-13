The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff's Office logs:
Aug. 21
7:56 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at an apartment complex on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
8:13 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at an apartment complex on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
9:25 a.m. Burglary was reported on Sweeney Road in Somerset.
9:45 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
10:08 a.m. Battery was reported on Springer Road in Placerville.
10:10 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a storage facility on Racquet Way in Diamond Springs.
11:38 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Deer Trail Lane in Cameron Park.
12:19 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 40-year-old man suspected of multiple counts of burglary, caring a concealed dirk/dagger, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest on Missouri Flat and Forni roads in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $125,000 bail.
5:10 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 33-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was later released.
5:54 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 74-year-old woman suspected of DUI on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. She was released on $15,000 bail.
6:49 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 55-year-old woman suspected of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and elder abuse on Royal Troon Place in El Dorado Hills. She was released on $200,000 bail.
8:01 p.m. Battery was reported on Northam Place in El Dorado Hills.
9:46 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old man suspected of disorderly conduct on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills. He was later released.
Aug. 22
8:22 a.m. Battery was reported at a mobile home park on Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs.
10:01 a.m. Battery was reported on Old Bass Lake Road in El Dorado Hills.
11:27 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Reservoir Road in Georgetown.
12:26 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Shanghai Way in Placerville.
12:46 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at an apartment complex on Wilson Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.
12:59 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 34-year-old woman suspected of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and a felony probation violation on Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. She was listed in custody.
3:18 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 32-year-old woman suspected of burglary and driving without a license on White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills. She was listed in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.
3:19 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Saratoga Way in El Dorado Hills.
6:41 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 62-year-old man suspected of DUI on Broadway in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
9:10 p.m. Burglary was reported on Rattlesnake Bar Road in Pilot Hill.
11:15 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 29-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $1,500 bail.
11:50 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 40-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on Cameron Park Drive in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody.
Aug. 23
8:03 a.m. Battery was reported on Aaron Cool Drive in Cool.
9:13 a.m. Deputies cited a suspect following a traffic stop on Pearl Place in Diamond Springs.
9:20 a.m. Deputies cited a suspect following a traffic stop on Pearl Place in Diamond Springs.
8:42 a.m. Illegal entry was reported on Polaris Street in Pollock Pines.
11:51 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 33-year-old man suspected of possession of a substance similar to toluene on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was later released.
12:49 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 42-year-old man suspected of a felony probation violation on Green Valley Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody.
5:01 p.m. Battery was reported at a mobile home park on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines.
5:38 p.m. Brandishing was reported on Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset.
6:58 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old man suspected of elder abuse on China Garden Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
7:50 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old man suspected of disorderly conduct on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. He was later released.
9:09 p.m. Battery was reported at a business on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park.
Aug. 24
8:04 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Sierra Springs Drive in Pollock Pines.
8:08 a.m. Battery was reported on Kruk Trail in Placerville.
10:47 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of a felony probation violation on Terrace Court in El Dorado. He was listed in custody.
11:40 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 38-year-old man suspected of vandalism on Howards Crossing Road in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.
12:16 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old woman suspected of vehicle theft, possession of marijuana over the legal limit, obstruction/resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer on Pleasant Valley Road in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $93,000 bail.
1:13 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of driving on a suspended license, a felony probation violation and possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Old Depot Road in Placerville. He was later released.
2:58 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Starkes Grade Road in Pollock Pines.
3:53 p.m. A person allegedly drunk in public was reported on Valley View Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
4:34 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 45-year-old woman suspected of DUI, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia on Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills. She was later released.
5:06 p.m. Battery was reported on Fantasy Court in Pilot Hill.
8:33 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 53-year-old woman suspected of trespassing on Post Street in El Dorado Hills. She was later released.
Aug. 25
5:40 a.m. Vandalism was reported on La Crescenta Drive in Cameron Park.
9:33 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Creekside Drive in Shingle Springs.
10:48 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Brauer Road in Georgetown.
11:48 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Fantasy Court in Pilot Hill.
12:12 p.m. Vandalism was reported at a store on Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.