The El Dorado County Fire Protection District invites the public to an open house for a remodeled Station 17 in Pollock Pines Aug. 26.
The improved digs include a reconfiguration of the station's dorms, office spaces, storage and gym, and upgrades to the kitchen, bathrooms and sewer.
The front lobby has also been expanded and a new handicap parking area has been added for accessibility. The apparatus bay floors have been re-sloped and floor drains with a water and oil separator have been added.
"This facility gets a lot of standing water in the apparatus bays during the winter due to snow melting off vehicles and water being tracked into the garage area, so these new drains will improve safety for the firefighters and provide more resiliency for the facility," said Jacob Poganski, El Dorado County Fire Protection District captain.
Fundraising for the remodel started back in 2019 among community groups.
The Community Economic Development Association of Pollock Pines, the Pollock Pines and Sierra Springs fire safe councils, the Pollock Pines-Camino Community Center Association and other Pollock Pines groups and community figures, including Camino resident and ultra-runner Herve Leconte, who initially raised $23,000 to remodel the bathroom to add a shower to accommodate a fifth firefighter assigned to 24-hour response, according to Poganski.
"Due to the increasing realization of the toxins firefighters are exposed to during firefighting, there is an industry push to 'shower within the hour' of returning to the station to reduce exposures to these carcinogens and other toxins," Poganski told the Mountain Democrat.
When it became apparent the facility needed an overhaul, former El Dorado County Fire Protection District Director Ken Harper worked to fundraise for the station's remodel. COVID-19 delayed the overhaul before the project went to bid but construction went back on track in late 2022. The project was overseen by Ron Wood with American River Construction Consulting company and completed by Treehenge Construction, Inc.
The total cost for the project was more than $711,000, mostly funded through the fire district's general funds, according to Poganski.
The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a tour of the remodeled station, a tour of the firefighting apparatus and a free hot dog lunch will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.