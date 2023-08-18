Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Aug. 17
Water storage 20,124 acre-feet
Percent full 96%
Inflow and outflow unavailable
Folsom Reservoir as of Aug. 17
Water storage 790,460 acre-feet
Percent full 81%
Inflow 3,261 cfs
Outflow 4,319 cfs
Union Valley as of Aug. 17
Water storage 219,358 acre-feet
Percent full 82%
Inflow 0 cfs
Outflow 0 cfs
Loon Lake as of Aug. 17
Water storage 56,430 acre-feet
Ice House as of Aug. 17
Water storage 37,500 acre-feet
Percent full 86%
Inflow 17 cfs
Lake Aloha as of Aug. 17
Water storage 4,029 acre-feet
Inflow 50.00 cfs
Outflow 50.00 cfs
Echo Lake as of Aug. 17
Water storage 1,989 acre-feet
Percent full 102%
Inflow 5.22 cfs
Outflow 4.94 cfs
Caples Lake as of Aug. 17
Water storage 21,860 acre-feet
Percent full 98%
Inflow 14.57 cfs
Outflow 21.50 cfs
Silver Lake as of Aug. 17
Water storage 7,980 acre-feet
Percent full 92%
Inflow 3.19 cfs
Outflow 5.14 cfs
Sly Park as of Aug. 17
Water storage 37,938 acre-feet
Percent Full 92.5%
Inflow 9.59 cfs
Outflow 43.29 cfs
American River as of Aug. 17
Flow 74.30 cfs
