Lake levels as of Aug. 23-24

Aug 28, 2023

Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Aug. 23
Water storage 19,958 acre-feet
Percent full 94%
Inflow 26.90 cfs
Outflow 20.00 cfs

Folsom Reservoir as of Aug. 23
Water storage 763,606 acre-feet
Percent full 78%
Inflow 1,836 cfs
Outflow 4,319 cfs

Union Valley as of Aug. 24
Water storage 214,924 acre-feet
Percent full 81%
Inflow 0 cfs
Outflow 0 cfs

Loon Lake as of Aug. 24
Water storage 55,546 acre-feet
Percent full 80%
Inflow 0 cfs
Outflow 0 cfs

Ice House as of Aug. 24
Water storage 36,330 acre-feet
Percent full 84%
Inflow 80 cfs
Outflow 0 cfs

Lake Aloha as of Aug. 24
Water storage 3,720 acre-feet
Percent full 75%
Inflow 50.00 cfs
Outflow 50.00 cfs

Echo Lake as of Aug. 24
Water storage 2,035 acre-feet
Percent full 105%
Inflow 9.36 cfs
Outflow 13.90 cfs

Caples Lake as of Aug. 24
Water storage 21,878 acre-feet
Percent full 98%
Inflow 10.18 cfs
Outflow 36.90 cfs

Silver Lake as of Aug. 24
Water storage 7,813 acre-feet
Percent full 90%
Inflow 7.62 cfs
Outflow 5.14 cfs

Sly Park as of Aug. 24
Water storage 37,614 acre-feet
Percent Full 91.7%
Inflow 9.10 cfs
Outflow 30.66 cfs

American River as of Aug. 24
Flow 93.68 cfs
