Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Aug. 23

Water storage 19,958 acre-feet

Percent full 94%

Inflow 26.90 cfs

Outflow 20.00 cfs

Folsom Reservoir as of Aug. 23

Water storage 763,606 acre-feet

Percent full 78%

Inflow 1,836 cfs

Outflow 4,319 cfs

Union Valley as of Aug. 24

Water storage 214,924 acre-feet

Percent full 81%

Inflow 0 cfs

Outflow 0 cfs

Loon Lake as of Aug. 24

Water storage 55,546 acre-feet

Percent full 80%

Inflow 0 cfs

Outflow 0 cfs

Ice House as of Aug. 24

Water storage 36,330 acre-feet

Percent full 84%

Inflow 80 cfs

Outflow 0 cfs

Lake Aloha as of Aug. 24

Water storage 3,720 acre-feet

Percent full 75%

Inflow 50.00 cfs

Outflow 50.00 cfs

Echo Lake as of Aug. 24

Water storage 2,035 acre-feet

Percent full 105%

Inflow 9.36 cfs

Outflow 13.90 cfs

Caples Lake as of Aug. 24

Water storage 21,878 acre-feet

Percent full 98%

Inflow 10.18 cfs

Outflow 36.90 cfs

Silver Lake as of Aug. 24

Water storage 7,813 acre-feet

Percent full 90%

Inflow 7.62 cfs

Outflow 5.14 cfs

Sly Park as of Aug. 24

Water storage 37,614 acre-feet

Percent Full 91.7%

Inflow 9.10 cfs

Outflow 30.66 cfs

American River as of Aug. 24

Flow 93.68 cfs

