Lake levels as of Aug. 9-10

Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Aug. 9
Water storage 20,320 acre-feet
Percent full 96%
Inflow 25.80 cfs
Outflow 18.75 cfs

Folsom Reservoir as of Aug. 9
Water storage 819,111 acre-feet
Percent full 84%
Inflow 2,461 cfs
Outflow 4,432 cfs

Union Valley as of Aug. 9
Water storage 228,729 acre-feet
Percent full 86%
Inflow 0 cfs
Outflow 0 cfs

Loon Lake as of Aug. 9
Water storage 58,631 acre-feet
Percent full 85%
Inflow 0 cfs
Outflow 0 cfs

Ice House as of Aug. 9
Water storage 38,682 acre-feet
Percent full 89%
Inflow 14 cfs
Outflow 0 cfs

Lake Aloha as of Aug. 10
Water storage 4,564 acre-feet
Percent full 92%
Inflow 50.00 cfs
Outflow 50.00 cfs

Echo Lake as of Aug. 10
Water storage 1,969 acre-feet
Percent full 101%
Inflow 0.00 cfs
Outflow 4.94 cfs

Caples Lake as of Aug. 10
Water storage 22,021 acre-feet
Percent full 99%
Inflow 19.97 cfs
Outflow 36.20 cfs

Silver Lake as of Aug. 10
Water storage 8,173 acre-feet
Percent full 95%
Inflow 0 cfs
Outflow 3.50 cfs

Sly Park as of Aug. 10
Water storage 38,358 acre-feet
Percent Full 93.5%
Inflow 11.60 cfs
Outflow 40.16 cfs

American River as of Aug. 10
Flow 70.71 cfs
