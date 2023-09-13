Lake weed removal

Invasive aquatic plants are removed by a diver in Lake Tahoe during an earlier effort. This month divers are in Emerald Bay cleaning up a Eurasian watermilfoil infestation. Photo by M. Rydel

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Divers have hit the water to remove aquatic invasive plants in Emerald Bay, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency announced earlier this week. Control of this one and a half-acre Eurasian watermilfoil infestation in the iconic location will help protect the region’s ecosystem and water quality.

“Thanks to a coordinated and collaborative effort, when invasive plants were discovered in Emerald Bay last fall TRPA and Tahoe Resource Conservation District were able to quickly mobilize to secure permits, funding and contractors to attack this infestation before it grows out of control,” said TRPA’s aquatic invasive species program manager Dennis Zabaglo.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.